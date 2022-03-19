Getting to know: David Fratkin with Dominion Payroll

Title: President and co-founder of Dominion Payroll, the Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company. Also co-owner of Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club in Richmond; co-owner of Reliable Payments, payment processing business; and co-owner of Thatch Winery in Charlottesville

Born: 1965 in Richmond

Education: University of Arizona, undergraduate degree in Management Information Systems; Loyola College, MBA

Career: Verizon; Dominion Payroll, 2002-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: western Henrico County

Best business decision: “After a stint in Manhattan working for Women’s Sports Network, a marketing company focused on women’s sports, I moved back to Richmond looking for my next move. It was in this moment that my life took on a new direction, both personally and professionally. I met my beautiful wife, Esther, and began my journey to husband and father [to my wonderful kids, Justin & Jillian] and it was also in this moment that I met David Gallagher, my friend and business partner of 20 years. Together, David and I embarked on building Dominion Payroll from scratch in the basement of David’s parents’ house.”

Worst business decision: “The thing about bad decisions is that you don’t know they are bad until you have had time to experience the result and spend time reflecting. Sometimes it is clear immediately, and sometimes it is a slow burn and not something that you recognize until years later. When I reflect on what I now consider to be a bad business decision, my mind immediately retreats to the time in my life when I went to NYC to work at a dot.com startup. I had been convinced by one of my mentors from my time at Verizon to follow her to Manhattan and help her kick off a woman’s sports marketing company. While the concept was great, the timing was not. While we had this big vision for creating a women-specific network, the failure came from not being sufficiently capitalized and, when the dot.com bubble burst, we lost our time, investment and company.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “To dovetail off of the Manhattan decision, what I learned most from that experience is that when you start a business, you need to ensure you are properly capitalized. I remember calling the CEO of one of our key vendors regarding setting up a payment plan and he said to me, ‘Your financial issues are not my problem; it’s yours and you aren’t properly capitalized.’ It was a humbling moment, but we never made that mistake again. We decided then and there that we weren’t going to spend money until we made money.”

First job after college: Verizon

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Nothing. Every lesson has led me to where I am today. Not everything was perfect and there were failures along the way, but those moments promote growth in practice and leadership. Mistakes provide the strongest lessons.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “My biggest inspiration did not come from a book or a movie. It came from my first boss right out of college. He said to me one day when I entered his office, proud that I had discovered a problem: ‘Don’t come into my office with a problem again unless you have a solution.’ This has stuck with me my entire career, and I have used that line over and over in my own business world with employees. That one statement has molded my thinking and career.”