Getting to Know: Eliane Dotson, of Old World Auctions

Title: Owner and General Manager of Old World Auctions, a Henrico County business that holds five auctions each year and specializes in cartography and historical documents from the 15th to mid-20th centuries.

Born: 1975 in Tulsa, Okla.

Education: B.A. in German Literature from Pomona College, Calif., 1997; MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, 2004;

Career: Project coordinator at Delta Consulting Group (1998-1999); project manager at WorldRes (1999-2000); director of business development at Boardvantage (2000-2002); Associate Marketing Manager at General Mills (2004-2007); research associate at University of Virginia Darden School of Business (2008-2010); owner and general manager of Old World Auctions (2011-Present); President of Washington Map Society (2018-2021)

Where in the metro area do you live: Short Pump.

Best business decision: “A few years ago we decided to start offering a 100% money-back guarantee on our condition reports, something that was unheard of in the auction industry. Being an internet-based business, we wanted to increase both trust and transparency with our customers. Because we prioritize accuracy in our condition reports, we only end up having to refund one-two items per year, and it gives our customers more confidence in buying with us.”

Worst business decision: “When we first bought Old World Auctions, we had our website servers run by a third party. After one auction they ran maintenance on our servers at the close, causing us to lose bids and upsetting our customers. We realized we had to have ownership of our technology to give us scalability and control.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Early on in my career I was driven to move up the corporate ladder as quickly as possible, at the expense of my personal life. After getting married and having kids, I learned that having a good work-life balance made me both a better person and a better entrepreneur.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “We’re continually looking for unique, high quality material to offer our customers. As we’ve auctioned over 100,000 maps, it’s hard finding something we haven’t seen before. So we’re looking for new ways to source interesting material for our auctions.”

First job after college: “Project coordinator at Delta Consulting Group, where I met the people who would later hire me as employee number one at Boardvantage to write the business plan, secure venture capital, and initiate operations. Boardvantage was subsequently bought by Nasdaq.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “When we bought Old World Auctions, I wish we had trusted our gut and made changes to the business sooner. The business we inherited was well-operated and relatively successful and we were afraid of making mistakes and alienating the loyal customer base. It wasn’t until after we made some key changes — such as relaunching the website — that we were able to grow the business. Making big changes can be daunting, but having a thorough plan of execution and communication strategy can help the process go smoothly.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Malcolm Gladwell’s book ‘Outliers’ really resonated with me and gave me the confidence to become an entrepreneur. Jumping into a new business can be daunting, but I knew that if I kept working hard and put in my hours, I would find a path to success. I put in my 10,000 hours and now I am an expert in my industry and serve as a resource to help others who collect and study old maps.”

Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject was marketing; I enjoy the process of getting to know my customers, understanding what is important to them, and then interpreting those insights into making my business better. Ironically, my least favorite subject was history since it seemed like it was just memorization of facts. But now understanding history is an integral part of my job, and I love using maps as a way to better understand history.”