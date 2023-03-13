The union representing workers at the Glen Allen Tyson Foods Inc. plant said the company told employees that the plant would be closing in May and 700 positions would be eliminated.

"It is with deep disappointment that we learned today of the imminent closure of the Tyson Foods facility in Glen Allen, Virginia," said Mark Federici, president of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 Union, in a statement. "It has been our honor and privilege to represent the workers at this plant for decades, and we were appalled by today's news and the terrible impact it will have on close to 700 of our union members."

The plant at 13264 Mountain Road slaughters and processes poultry.

Tyson officials were not immediately available to comment on the union's announcement.

Tyson, headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, acquired the plant in the late 1980s from Holly Farms Poultry. The Times-Dispatch reported in 1991 that the plant processed 190,000 chickens a day.

About 190 positions were reduced when the company scaled back production in 2008, Reuters reported at the time.

Federici's statement says Tyson Foods recently opened a new facility in Pittsylvania County with the promise of 400 jobs, leaving the state at a deficit of 300 jobs.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

