Tyson Foods, which on Monday announced the closure of its Glen Allen poultry plant, is also shuttering a factory in Van Buren, Arkansas, as part of a consolidation plan, the company said.

The company said the Arkansas plant employs 969 employees. Van Buren is north of Fort Smith, on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border.

The closure is effective May 12, the same day the Glen Allen plant is stopping production. The 13264 Mountain Road site was acquired by Tyson in the late 1980s from Holly Farms Poultry.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson said the closures will help it better use all available capacity at remaining plants.

Tyson has made other efforts to consolidate its operations in recent months. Last October, the company announced it would relocate 1,000 corporate staff from offices in Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas.

Tyson said operating inefficiencies were partly to blame for its lower-than-expected profit in its fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31. The company said its operating income dropped 68% to $467 million in the period.

