Here’s what we learned about the plans:

WHAT HAPPENED?

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. said it will close its chicken processing plant at 13264 Mountain Road in Glen Allen effective May 12.

HOW MANY WORKERS ARE INVOLVED?

The company said 692 positions will be eliminated.

WHAT THE COMPANY SAID

"After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to close our processing, broiler and hatching operations at our Glen Allen, Virginia, plant effective May 12, 2023, and shift demand to other Tyson Foods facilities. While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business by optimizing operations and utilizing the full available capacity at each plant," Tyson Foods said in a statement.

ABOUT TYSON OPERATIONS IN VIRGINIA

Tyson acquired the Glen Allen plant in the late 1980s from Holly Farms Poultry Industries. The company also has a plant in Temperanceville and Danville. Tyson employed about 2,000 people across the state as of August 2021.

WHAT’S NEXT?

A representative for United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 union said they’ll start negotiations for severance, vacation payouts, health insurance and other workforce transition issues within 60 days.

The Glen Allen announcement came the same day 34 Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the company, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic.