Glen Allen woman brings tropical oases home with houseplant business GreenVibesRVA

McKeller is all about teaching the tricks of successful plant ownership. Simmons and Marissa Farr, another longtime friend of McKeller's, say she'll work with customers to figure out what plants are best for them.

Farr also admitted to killing a plant, but two pothos plants gifted by McKeller are now thriving. The secret? Giving them names and talking to them.

“My favorite part about it is just like, if you take care of them, they'll kind of take care of you, you know what I mean?" Farr said. "You put in the love and then they flourish, and just to see them from day to day, like you're taking care of them, and you're able to see their progression. And it's like real life progression, it's just like a project that you start and you put in the time, you put in the work, and you get to see the benefits of it, like, very visually.”

It goes without saying the year's been tough between the pandemic and Richmond coming to terms with its history as protests rocked the city.

Amid it all, McKeller's been glad to give back, make people feel good and share her passion, especially as a Black business owner.

Someday, she said she might take GreenVibesRVA full time. McKeller said it's already starting to show signs it can be done.

Even given the year, McKeller's counting her blessings. She just got a promotion at work from a senior coordinator in digital servicing to a process manager and said she's been lucky to be able to work at home through the pandemic.