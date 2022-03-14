Global life sciences company to invest $97 million to expand its clinical research operations in the Richmond region

Global life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is planning to invest $97 million to expand its clinical research operations in the Richmond region in response to increased demand for its services.

The company will create three bioanalytical labs - two in Henrico County and one in Richmond - over the next three years, adding about 500 new workers to its local workforce of more than 1,400 professionals.

The bulk of the expansion will take place in the immunochemistry and chromatography areas as well as subsequent enhancements in biomarker and vaccine sciences. The facilities will support increasing demand across biopharma for laboratory services to accelerate drug development, the company said.

Thermo Fisher's local laboratory operations in Henrico were acquired with the purchase of PPD Inc. in December in a deal valued at $17.4 billion plus the assumption of about $3.5 billion of debt.

PPD, which formerly had been called Pharmaceutical Product Development, operates a bioanalytical laboratory on Dabney Road in Henrico. It also has a local administrative offices in One Holland Place on Staples Mill Road. The company currently has more than than 300,000 square feet of space.

Thermo Fisher plans to expand by creating two new bioanalytical labs in Henrico - one by renovating the former Toys R Us building at 8700 Quioccasin Road across from Regency mall and the other by occupying 2250 Dabney Road next to its existing Henrico lab.

The company will establish a third bioanalytical lab at the VA Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond.

Over the next three years, Thermo Fisher expects to add nearly 150,000 square feet of space to its existing portfolio in the region.

Work has been underway since last summer to renovate and expand the former Toys R Us building. Plans call for adding 15,814 square feet onto the front of the existing 43,131-square-foot building. (The Toys R Us chain built the Quioccasin Road store in 1981 and operated there until 2012, when the retailer opened a new store across from the Short Pump Town Center.)

“We have a rich history in the Richmond and Henrico County region, a talent hub with respected universities, and an attractive place for our employees to live and work,” said David M. Johnston, senior vice president and president of research for Thermo Fisher, in a statement. “We value our strong collaborative relationship with the Commonwealth of Virginia, Henrico County and the City of Richmond. These vital relationships are an important reason our laboratories employ more than 1,400 professionals and that we have expanded our bioanalytical, biomarker and vaccine sciences operations to include more than 300,000 square feet of scientific work space. Investing in clinical research is essential to delivering on our promise of helping develop life-changing medicines for patients in need.”

The Richmond region has more than 30 pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers, said Chandra Briggman, president and CEO of Activation Capital and the Virginia Bio+Tech Park. “Having a well-established life sciences services firm like Thermo Fisher Scientific’s clinical research business move to the Virginia Bio+Tech Park will further strengthen the region as a biopharma research and innovation hub," she said in a statement.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority, the City of Richmond, and the VA Bio+Tech Park to secure the projects.

Former Gov. Northam had approved a $1 million performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies, for the Henrico expansion. The former governor also approved $2 million from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico and $151,952 for the Richmond project.