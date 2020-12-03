Green Leaf, Richmond's first medical marijuana dispensary, is now open. Here's how it works.

“In my experience, it’s really good for anxiety and insomnia, but not so much for depression. It’s also well recognized in chronic pain, nausea and vomiting,” Dr. Duchin said.

Medical marijuana can also treat more serious issues such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and epilepsy, according to Trey Blankinship, Green Leaf’s pharmacy director.

“I find it to be a very effective treatment option for some patients, but not for everybody. One size never fits all,” Dr. Duchin said. He said that he will see new patients who are interested in taking medical marijuana.

“We’ll do an assessment to see, is CBD the best treatment for them? Would another medication be better? For instance, if someone came in and had a psychotic disorder then obviously CBD wouldn’t be my first choice. They would need an antipsychotic,” Dr. Duchin said.

His standard fee for a 90-minute assessment is $225 or he takes insurance from Cigna and Medicare.

Meeting with a registered practitioner typically costs between $100 to $300 or may be covered by one’s insurance. Practitioners will also specify a time frame for the recommendation, such as 90 days or longer.