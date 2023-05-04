Shoppers didn’t buy as many of Henrico County-based Hamilton Beach Brands’ appliances during the first quarter as they did the year before.

And when they did buy, they bought lower-cost items, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Retailers' moves to trim inventories also pressured results – Hamilton Beach is not the only firm that’s been hit because stores stocked up aggressively last year expecting a sales boom as pandemic concerns eased and have since cut orders to vendors in order to keep inventory costs down.

The result was a 12.4% drop in revenue, to $128.3 million, and a swing into the red, with a loss of $4.8 million versus last year’s $7.2 million profit.

Hamilton Beach calculated that a drop in the number of items it sold and the fact that consumers favored its less expensive products account for $22.3 million of lost revenue.

That was only partly offset by price increases on its products, which meant it took in $4.3 million more on the products it sold than it would have last year.

Hamilton Beach designs and markets branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels.

Most of the company’s revenue and operating profit typically occurs in the second half of the calendar year when sales of products to retailers and consumers rise during the fall holiday-selling season.