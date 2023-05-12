The Virginia Supreme Court has denied a request from Wegmans to rehear a suit involving its $175 million under-construction distribution center in Hanover County, handing a key victory to the local homeowners who were opposed to the facility.

The lawsuit has been sent back to Hanover Circuit Court, where a judge will hear arguments from a group of homeowners who say the 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center was created with local laws that were passed illegally.

Several homeowners sued the Hanover Board of Supervisors in 2020, saying that a special-use permit it issued for Wegmans to begin construction violated Freedom of Information laws, among other violations.

Wegmans was later added as a defendant to the suit.

The Hanover courts initially said the local residents did not have the proper standing to bring a suit of its kind against the county, and dismissed the case without hearing any of its specific arguments. The homeowners appealed to the state Supreme Court, which first ruled in their favor in February, saying that the Hanover courts should have entertained the allegations.

But Wegmans then petitioned for a rehearing of the court’s unanimous opinion. However, it was a legal long-shot. Virginia’s Supreme Court rarely accepts petitions for rehearing. Of 10 filed in 2022, only one was granted.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court again ruled in favor the homeowners and sent the lawsuit against Wegmans back to the lower court.

“The way that the entire situation is handled from day one, was done poorly, that was both by Wegmans staff itself, or consultants, and Hanover County,” said Chris French, one of the residents named as a plaintiff in the suit. “What this does is that it basically validates everything that everybody’s been saying from day one, that the entire process was mishandled, that valid concerns were not considered and we will have our day in court.”

French said he’s optimistic that the group can have a favorable outcome in the lower court.

It’s still unclear what would happen to the Wegmans building should the homeowners win the suit. It could mean a total dismantling of the building, but also an adjustment of the site to appease demands from the residents.

Hanover County said in a statement in February that it was disappointed with the Supreme Court’s opinion, but that it remained confident the courts would find that the board acted appropriately.

The initial suit also alleged that amendments were made to Wegmans rezoning request just hours before the meeting, that the new neighborhood zoning protections were worse than the current ones, that the construction would disturb protected wetlands and that the site created too much noise and light pollution.

Many residents protested the project coming to the area that sits in Brown Grove, a historically Black community. Since the announcement of the project, the Department of Historic Resources designated Brown Grove as a rural historic district.

The distribution center was announced in 2019 with the promise of 700 jobs for the community. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia was using $2.35 million in state money as an incentive to build the Wegmans center. The company had similar facilities in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and Rochester, New York.

The distribution center’s construction is in advanced stages with all four walls and a roof being visibly completed.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 GET THE NEW TIMES-DISPATCH APP Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023 April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023 April 16, 2023 GET THE NEW TIMES-DISPATCH APP April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023 April 21, 2023 April 22, 2023 April 23, 2023 April 24, 2023 April 25, 2023 April 26, 2023 April 27, 2023 April 28, 2023 April 29, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023 May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023