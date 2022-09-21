Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia, one of few states to carry alcoholic version of Mountain Dew

Hard Mtn Dew, the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew, is now available in Virginia, one of the few states to carry it.

Virginia is the 9th state to carry the malt beverage, which debuted in February. Other states that carry Hard Mtn Dew include Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Nevada.

According to a release, Mountain Dew was originally created to be a mixer for alcoholic spirits 80 years ago. Now "Mountain Dew is returning its roots as the first major soft drink brand to introduce an alcoholic version of its namesake," a release stated.

Hard Mtn Dew is caffeine free, has zero added sugar and is 100 calories per serving. It comes in four flavors including original Mtn Dew, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon. It's sold in 24 oz. single cans and 12oz. can mix packs. Hard Mtn Dew has a 5% ABV, similar to a can of White Claw.

Mashable taste-tested the new malt beverage and said that "it just tastes like Mountain Dew, but it’ll get you drunk if you let it." USA Today wrote that "it tastes almost like the real thing — a little more syrupy, but it’s sweet...Did I say sweet? Hooo boy, is it sweet."

Hard Mtn Dew hit Virginia shelves on Tuesday and posted to its Instagram, "Virginia is for Hard Mtn Dew lovers." According to the Hard Mtn Dew locator, it can be found in a few locations in Chester, Colonial Heights and Petersburg: hardmountaindew.com/Locate.