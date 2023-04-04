A key piece of the Virginia Center Commons redevelopment is now in place.

Construction is underway for a 275-unit multifamily community named The Walker, one of several housing developments replacing the aging mall near Brook Road in Henrico County. The Commons overhaul is anchored by the massive $50 million Henrico Sports Complex under construction.

Plans for the rest of the site call for mixed-use community with apartments, town homes, hotels and retail shops developed over the next few years. Virginia Center Commons, developed in the 1990s, closed in October.

The developer on The Walker is Rebkee Co., which wants to bring market-rate and affordable homes to the area.

The state, through the Virginia Housing Development Authority, funded $55.7 million for construction. At least 20% of units will have to be for people and families earning 80% of the area median income.

“The redevelopment of Virginia Center Commons called for more moderate income targeting,” said Dale Wittie, director of rental housing programs for Virginia Housing. “One of the purposes of including housing development as a component of a larger development plan like Virginia Center Commons is to ensure housing availability in close proximity to employers. This benefits both employers and their employees.”

The Walker will be managed by Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer.

Rebkee purchased most of the land at Virginia Center Commons in 2019 for $8.3 million and manages the Commons area.

Other parts of that area’s redevelopment are set to pump bricks and dollars into the community, said Rebkee Principal Rob Hargett.

The housing footprint is expected to grow even more.

One parcel of land in the area is currently under contract with a national homebuilder. That builder is planning 361 total town homes, including some two-over-two stacked town homes. That sale is expected to close within the next 30 days, Hargett said.

Rebkee and Shamin Hotels also partnered for the hotel component of the redevelopment. Two hotels are planned to go up in the area across from the Henrico Sports Complex, with construction expected within the next 18 months.

Some of the talked-about retail components in the area have been scaled back, with Hargett saying the area is well-served by retail.

“Remember, there is already a lot of retail in that area ... that’s what impacted the mall originally,” Hargett said. “The mall was not a viable retail property.”

The remainder of unplanned space at Virginia Center Commons is a 5.5-acre piece of land where Hargett said he expects more apartment units to eventually be built in a general time frame of 36 months. That would happen, he said, after the current projects are built and fully leased.

The Henrico Sports Complex anchoring the area is set for a Sept. 1 opening date. The exterior is nearly complete, while the interior HVAC systems should be operational within the next couple of weeks. Air conditioning will allow for the placement of wooden floors inside the 115,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, managed by the Henrico Sports Authority Board.

