Henrico-based travel insurer Allianz Partners names new CEO of U.S. business

Allianz Partners, a Henrico County-based travel insurance and assistance company, has a new leader.

The Europe-based company announced this week that Jeff Wright has been named CEO of its U.S. business unit.

Wright succeeds Elena Edwards, who has been promoted to chief markets officer at Allianz Partners Group in Europe. She had been CEO of Allianz Partners operations in the U.S. since June 2020.

Wright previously served as the company’s chief financial officer.

Wright joined Allianz Partners in 2019, and has over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Before joining Allianz Partners, he worked at Henrico-based Genworth Financial, where he was chief financial officer of the company's U.S. life insurance division.

Edwards will focus on Allianz Partners’ business units across the globe. She retains her position as CEO for North America, overseeing the company’s business units in the U.S. and Canada. Edwards also is joining the board of management of Allianz Partners Group.

Allianz Partners USA offers travel and other specialty insurance products and assistance services through partners that include major airlines, hotel companies, cruise lines, online travel agencies, tour operators, travel advisors and directly to consumers.

The company has 800 U.S. employees with its main office in the Deep Run office park at 9950 Mayland Drive in Henrico.