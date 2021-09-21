Henrico County-based Outdoor Living Brands sold to Georgia-based franchising company

Outdoor Living Brands, a Henrico County-based franchising company that sells products and services such as outdoor, residential irrigation and lighting systems, has been acquired.

The company announced last week it has been sold for an undisclosed sum to LYNX Franchising, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based company that owns other franchise businesses in commercial cleaning and electronics restoration,

LYNX Franchising is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a New York- based private equity firm.

Outdoor Living Brands, founded in 2008, owns the franchise businesses Archadeck, a builder of decks, porches, and patios, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, which provides provides architectural and landscape lighting services, and Conserva Irrigation, which repairs and maintains sprinkler systems.

In 2018, the company sold its Mosquito Squad business, a pest-control franchising company that had grown to have more than 250 franchisees, to Maryland-based Authority Brands LLC.

As part of the deal, Outdoor Living Brands' Chief Executive Officer Chris Grandpre is stepping down as CEO but will join the LYNX Franchising board of directors. Scott Zide, president and chief operating officer of Outdoor Living Brands, will continue to lead the brands in partnership with the LYNX executive team.