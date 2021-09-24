Henrico County gas station hit with civil penalty for alleged price gouging during May pipeline shutdown

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring's office said it has reached a settlement with a Henrico County gas station for allegedly engaging in price gouging in May when the shutdown of a key U.S. pipeline disrupted the gasoline supplies in Virginia.

Herring's office said it has obtained a $2,500 civil penalty and a $300 disgorgement of profits from Saly Inc., which does business as RIR Mart Exxon, for alleged violations of Virginia's post-disaster, anti-price gouging law.

Herring's office filed a complaint in Henrico County Circuit Court against the gas station on Laburnum Avenue for allegedly raising its gas prices from $3.49 per gallon for premium unleaded fuel to $4.49 per gallon, an increase of nearly 29%, on the evening of May 11 after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency because of the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

Gas prices around Virginia rose and many consumers scrambled to fill their cars after a computer cyberattack forced the closure of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies almost half of the East Coast's fuel, on May 7.