Henrico honors the late founder of the Innsbrook Corporate Center

Cox Road through most of the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County has a second name.

The 1-plus-mile stretch between West Broad Street and Nuckols Road is now also known as the Honorary Sidney Gunst Parkway.

It is named after the late Sidney J. Gunst Jr., the visionary real estate developer who saw the potential in 1979 of building a suburban office park in the hinterlands of far western Henrico. He developed the Innsbrook Corporate Center that now is a 630-acre office park that is home to some of the area’s best-known businesses and organizations, including Markel Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Commonwealth Commercial Partners, Dynex Capital and Keiter.

Gunst died in October at the age of 70.

Henrico officials unveiled the memorial signs on Feb. 12. The signs are placed along Cox at each of the traffic signals between Broad and Nuckols.

Also at the ceremony, officials posthumously awarded Gunst with the county's Distinguished Community Service medal.