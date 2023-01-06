Here's how avian flu is affecting egg prices and a Richmond business

Egg prices are expected to remain high in the immediate future as a result of a tenacious avian flu variant that is continuing to affect the nation’s egg industry. The widely-used protein stood out this past year among rising costs across nearly every household item.

The average cost of eggs rose 49.1% as of November, the largest year-over-year increase according to the Consumer Price Index. The cost of the “food at home” category rose 12% while the cost of all consumer items rose 7.1%.

While that price increase has been affecting at-home breakfasts, it’s also causing huge problems for businesses that use eggs on their menu.

McLean’s Restaurant at 3205 W. Broad Street has been a staple breakfast joint between the Museum District and Scott's Addition since 1965. Nearly every plate at the restaurant is served with two to three eggs.

The restaurant's cost for eggs is nearly five times what it was just a few years ago. Prices that used to be about $30 per case have ballooned to $150 per case in recent months. On a busy day, the restaurant goes through about 3,000 eggs.

“I’m trying my hardest to keep prices low but also survive as a business,” said Trent Kelleher, manager for McClean’s and the grandson of its founder Sheila Wagner. “It’s hard to do when the vital thing we sell is eggs and it has such a control on our business.”

“Especially because we pride ourselves on having an affordable breakfast,” Kelleher said. “I don’t want to have two people leaving here with a $45 meal. That’s a lot of money.”

Another challenge for the restaurant has been the fluctuating prices of eggs which can change between $10 and sometimes $30 per case depending on the day of the week. Kelleher said that prices from his usual distributors have been so high he found cheaper prices at Walmart.

The restaurant is set to redo its menu with a 10% rise on plates across the board. The increase was decided almost entirely because of the cost of eggs.

The cost of most goods has been increasing with inflation due to the increased cost of doing business in general, from factors like rising cost of fuel for transportation and wages for labor.

The poultry industry has been facing the added business challenge of a highly contagious version of avian flu that started infecting flocks last year. Low-risk varieties of avian flu circulate every year but poultry experts in Virginia said the current Eurasian H5 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been persistent.

Annual avian flu’s normally dissipate in the summer, this version has spawned variants that consistently threatened flocks.

Most of the eggs eaten by Virginians are sourced from major egg producing states like Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania where hens lay into the tens of billions of eggs every year. The Virginia poultry industry is more prominent in meat – ranking 9th nationwide for chicken and 4th for turkey – but less so in egg laying, with around 711 million eggs in 2021.

Hobey Bauhan, president for the Virginia Poultry Foundation, said Virginia producers were spared from the virus, bar some backyard cases. But most of the eggs in the Commonwealth don’t come from Virginia.

The flu transmits through the droppings of wild birds like Canadian geese or mallards as they migrate seasonally. Those droppings can be tracked into hen houses or infect free-range chicken.

Some of the hardest hit states have been in the northern Midwest, along the migratory paths of these birds. Virginia has so far seen 500 total confirmed cases and zero in commercial flocks. Major egg producing states like Iowa and Pennsylvania had 24 and 25 commercial flocks infected, respectively.

Once one bird from that flock is infected, the entire brood has to be euthanized and disposed by methods like landfilling, composting or on-farm burial in ways to keep the flu from spreading.

Mary Rapoport, educational director for the The Virginia Egg Council, said it takes several months for a farmer to get an egg-laying hen flock back to full capacity after a depopulation event. That added time means lost production for the egg market, along with lost revenue for the farmer.

.

“Not only do you have you euthanize the birds and dispose of them, you have to clean the henhouse like crazy then wait a certain period of time to be inspected,” Rapoport said. “Egg farmers are just freaking out; they don’t want this to happen to them.”

Rapoport added that demand for eggs hasn’t waned amid the lost supply off eggs from Midwestern flocks that had to be euthanized, putting more upward pressure on prices. She said eggs are still a cost effective protein, rather than the most cost effective protein, having been usurped now by beans.

The Urner Barry Egg Index shows that national egg prices have come down slightly since peaking in December at $4.65 a dozen. It now sits at $3.97 according to the index. Bauhan said eggs are in high demand around the holidays when there is a pronounced need for baking and family dinners.

On Broad Street, Kelleher said he constantly hears the same explanations from two distributors for McLean’s: that avian flu is keeping his food costs high.

“That doesn’t matter to me, I just need the eggs,” Kelleher said. “I’m hopeful that it goes down but I’m assuming it will never go back to $30 it once was. I would hate for it to stay as high as it is.”

Top 5 weekend events: Free admission to Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Capture of Richmond First Friday Benedict Arnold’s Raid and the Capture of Richmond Merciful Zero Sharon Rae North at the Tin Pan ‘Legend of the Poinsettia’