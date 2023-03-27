Design and architecture firm Hickok Cole has some new digs in Scott’s Addition after a period of rapid growth in numbers and additional high-profile clients in the Richmond area.

Hickok Cole officially relocated its operations into a new 3,823-square-foot warehouse-turned-creative office at the former ABC distribution facility at 3005 W. Marshall St. The new space is designed to aid collaboration for its creative work, and add a more inviting customer experience as clients come to confer on designs.

The studio’s layout prioritizes flexibility with an open office layout with natural light though operable glass garage doors and preserved skylights. It has three conference spaces that open up to the rest of the studio and a vast library integrates into the space as a fourth meeting area.

“We’ve capitalized on the industrial charm of the original warehouse and weaved in hospitality-inspired strategies including the use of texture and color to create inviting gathering spaces,” added Patrick Gegen, senior associate and design director. “We tried to repurpose as much as possible from our former office and supplement with sustainably sourced materials or refurbished vintage pieces to establish an eclectic and polished creative environment reflective of our design approach and culture.”

The Richmond design studio now offers the full trifecta of Hickok Cole’s services – architecture, interiors and creative.

The Washington, D.C.-based firm started in 1988 and came to the Richmond area in 2015. It first used co-working spaces like Gather, also in Scott’s Addition, before landing its first office space at 28 Broad Street in the Arts District in 2020 with four total employees. After increased action in the Richmond area, it’s up to 13 employees, which made the new space a necessity.

“The Hickok Cole Richmond story began in Scott’s Addition and, six years later, we’re coming full circle. What’s most exciting about returning to this neighborhood is the ability to better serve both our clients and staff with an inspiring space that reflects our aspirations and supports our future,” says Jessica Zullo, associate principal and Richmond studio director.

The firm’s leaders said its client base grew in southern markets like Charlottesville, Richmond and Raleigh. Those areas have had a growing number of jobs in their specialties of multifamily, commercial interiors hospitality and retail design.

“There has been a pretty steady growth through the pandemic and hasn't gone down,” Zullo said.

Even leading up to the pandemic, they said there was a shift toward making office spaces more inviting for employees with amenities and feelings similar to the residential sector. Since the pandemic began in 2020, Gegen said there has been a greater shift in multifamily work to have co-working space for remote workers incorporated into apartment designs.

This past year, Hickok Cole delivered an award-winning renovation of Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, Wellsmith Apartments at Libbie Mill – Midtown and The Current in Manchester.

The architect will continue its work with Gumnick properties for the incoming Harp’s Landing project at Libbie Mill – Midtown. It is also designing a student housing tower slated for delivery next year at 321 Grace St. with Pinecrest Development. In Raleigh, it’s working on a major multifamily community in the city’s booming North Hills development with Kane Realty.

Though working virtually for most of the pandemic, a number of people on Hickok Cole’s growing team expressed a desire to live in the Richmond area.

“We do enjoy being a part of the city,” Zullo said. “All of us are urban people at heart and that’s the type of design that we do. Being somewhere that is relatively walkable where we can interact with other local businesses, more creative people, restaurants, coffee shops, that kind of thing, that's important to our staff.”

While mostly centered on jobs in the mid-Atlantic, the firm has also had projects in Salt Lake City and Nashville. The new office space has capacity to grow to about 20 people.

From the Archives: The egg industry in Richmond 1940s to 1980s Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs Eggs