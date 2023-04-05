Shades of Light has been a fixture of the Richmond area for decades, having first moved into its main showroom across from Willow Lawn shopping center in the early 1990s

What started as a local brick-and-mortar retailer has since grown into a national online retailer for home décor. It’s featured with some of the biggest names in the business, such as HGTV, Better Homes and Gardens, with products used in a number of popular DIY television shows.

The company has been exploding with orders since the start of the pandemic, which caused a massive hiring spree. The coming year for Shades of Light includes expansions to several of its operations and anticipated partnerships with a couple of well-known influencers.

“Our business just went through tremendous growth during the pandemic,” said Bryan Johnson, Shades of Light CEO. “What we found was that consumers were shifting to remote work, they were shifting to at-home school, and so there was a lot of consumer focus on their home environment during the pandemic. Home décor demand just went gangbusters.”

Staffing alone has soared, from just about 100 employees entering March 2020 to a total now of 215. Johnson said most of those additions were frontline workers in shipping and distribution to get more packages sent out through their gates. That doubling of workers also included a doubling of the company’s top-line revenue.

That pandemic-era growth was preceded by sweeping facilities changes after the company outgrew its previous locations.

Since 2016, Shades of Light has consolidated most of its major operations to its headquarters at 14001 Justice Road in Midlothian, expanding the facilities from about 35,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet for around $10 million. The company ended up building a distribution center and purchasing an adjacent building for its corporate staff, then retrofitting it.

Primarily known for its upscale interior-lighting fixtures, Shades of Light has also branched out into other décor, such as rug and floor coverings, mirror and ceiling, furniture and, most recently, bathroom vanities. Production spaces at the headquarters can accommodate woodworking and finishing.

The majority of the manufacturing space is still used for its lighting fixtures, such as sconces, pendants and chandeliers, with workspace for soldering, cutting and grinding.

About half of the lighting business is made up of the Colonial Metalcraft line, whose fixtures are hand cut and welded bench-made outdoor lights. Colonial Metalcrafts was a former Richmond-area business that Shades of Light purchased in 2013.

The second half of the lighting business is made up of more traditional fixtures, which are assembled on-site.

Shades of Light originally opened out of a retail spot on Patterson Avenue in the mid-1980s. Although in-person sales have been a constant, online sales, which it began offering in 2002, have played a crucial role in the company’s growth, making it the national brand it’s become.

“Shades of Light is actually much larger out of Virginia than it is inside the state,” Johnson said. “We obviously have a big presence in Virginia, and always have, but as the business mix has shifted, more to catalog and online sales, we have dramatically grown our business outside of the state.”

Its highest sales are in places such as California, Texas, New York and Florida. Johnson said his strategy has been to offer a manageably sized collection that its customers can trust for its quality and taste.

“When you come to us, you're not sifting through tens of thousands of different lighting options,” Johnson said. “We have gone out and selected what we view to be the best of the best, in terms of quality, style, aesthetic price point.”

Johnson bought the company in 2011 with business partner Chris Menasco. The pair had worked together previously before deciding to purchase Shades of Light. Menasco scaled back his involvement in 2019 and sold a significant portion of his ownership back to Johnson, who is the majority owner.

Shades of Light is now gearing up for an active 2023 with several new projects on the horizon.

One of them features two exclusive lighting collections to be announced in the coming months with well-known influencers. Both influencers are collaborating with Shades of Light for their own collection. Johnson said their names could not yet be disclosed, but described one as a social influencer with a “very, very large following,” and another as a television influencer and personality.

The company will round out its year with a complete overhaul of its Enterprise Resources Planning system, which manages nearly all of its business processes, such as automated finance, human resources, supply-chain management and procurement.

Shades of Light is also installing a multimillion-dollar conveyor system in its warehouse that will automate a lot of the material and package handling as the business continues to scale.