Home security company SimpliSafe opened Henrico monitoring facility while making 400 hires in 2022

The rapidly expanding consumer security and tech company SimpliSafe is delivering on the promise it made to add hundreds of jobs in Henrico County when it announced plans to establish a Richmond-area footprint in early 2020.

The Boston-based provider of DIY home security products has had a busy year, making hundreds of hires and opening a home-monitoring center for its security systems. SimpliSafe’s new Virginia operations serve as a focal point for its interactions with customers.

SimpliSafe has added about 400 people to its Virginia workforce between its two Henrico facilities.

First, it opened a $5.5 million customer support center on the upper two floors of the former Miller & Rhoads building at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in 2020. That facility fields questions about the company’s products and services and is expected to be filled by 572 workers within its first five years.

SimpliSafe then opened a $3 million monitoring facility at the Innsbrook Corporate Center in October 2022. The company has so far hired 100 of 250 expected positions at the space at 4840 Cox Road. Most jobs added at the site are monitoring specialists and monitoring supervisors.

SimpliSafe pioneered the self-installed home security system with its founding in 2006. It sells what the company calls home professional-grade security systems with 24-hour monitoring and devices such as door sensors, motion detectors and smoke alarms.

The recent Innsbrook expansion serves as a central hub for SimpliSafe’s real-time response system. Alerts pinged from a subscriber’s home systems are sent to staff at the facility for events such as burglaries, home fires or a health crisis. Specialists can then gather information from cameras or sensors and send information to 911 operators for a prioritized response from police, fire or emergency services.

SimpliSafe CEO Christian Cerda said that the real-time capability for video verification and connection with 911 operators is something that hasn’t existed before in the residential market; it was exclusive to commercial alarms.

Another key differentiator for the company is that it designs and manufactures all of its equipment, the software that runs it and it has its own cloud system to connect them.

“What’s unique about SimpliSafe is that we manufacture the systems based off of what subscribers have told us they need, and makes them feel secure,” said Jon Adams, senior director of monitoring operations. “We make it, develop it to meet those specs and sell it. We are in full control of the entire customer experience.”

The new Innsbrook monitoring center is the last mile of that customer experience pipeline. SimpliSafe was previously farming out monitoring services to third parties. By bringing that under its umbrella in Henrico, the company can better control the training and processes that monitoring specialists are following.

“We want to make sure customers are getting the full experience, so it was only natural that we expand to the monitoring piece to help us achieve our goal, which is securing every home in America,” Adams said.

The Richmond-area monitoring center is also expected to be used to continue innovations for technologies that can respond even faster to a security event. Those new technologies will be co-developed and piloted out of Henrico.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico County Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia with an eye on hiring from the local talent pool, which has a lot of call center experience.

“The experience that we can provide is better because we can screen high-caliber talent right here in the Richmond area,” Cerda said. “We have been so pleasantly surprised by the caliber of the people.”

Henrico competed with North Carolina for the initial capture of SimpliSafe’s expansion efforts in 2020. The county was also approved for a $200,000 grant from Virginia’s Development Opportunity Fund to assist with the project in 2020.

Cerda previously told The Times-Dispatch that Henrico was chosen because of the the county’s infrastructure as well as the area’s pool of talent.

SimpliSafe is continuing to hire for the remainder of its openings at the call center and monitoring facility. The company said it has received over 5,000 applications for its positions.