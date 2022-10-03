HomeGoods, Shake Shack & grocery store headed to Willow Place

A sleepy shopping center off West Broad Street is set for a major makeover in the coming years with a new retail store, restaurant and grocery moving in after a number of quiet years for the center. The property owner expects to enliven the area with some new projects and tenants.

Shake Shake announced in February that it would be opening its first location in the Richmond Metro Area at Willow Place. Construction for that project is already well underway. Plans for that build call for a drive-thru and a covered outdoor patio space.

Two new stores are now coming to the 77,000 square foot retail space behind that restaurant.

A building permit filed with Henrico County shows a 22,000 square-foot expansion and renovation for a new HomeGoods location. Another permit filed for that building shows a 40,000-plus square-foot renovation of the former Food Lion grocery space. The specific store is unnamed in those records.

Sauer Properties has owned Willow Place for the past 32 years. The Food Lion that anchored the center for most of that time has been gone now for several years and the space has remained vacant.

Ashley Peace, president of Sauer Properties said it's time that the facility got an update.

Peace also said she could not comment on the identity of the grocer moving into the space.

Peace said that demand for this kind of shopping has soared as housing density continues to rise on West Broad Street. She cited the growth of the nearby Libbie Mill Midtown community as an example of the growth that's driving the need for a new grocery store and shopping options.

"You've got really strong demographics in this submarket and it's fairly dense when you pull in parts of the city of Richmond, and Henrico, then West End and Libbie Mill now," Peace said. "So it's very centrally located."

Sauer has been marketing the property alongside Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. Peace says they've been excited about the number of retailers interested in the space despite the impacts of COVID-19 and new market trends.

"It's been exciting to see that retail is not dead despite what people might think about the way commercial real estate markets are shifting," Peace said. "Neighborhood centers still provide critical services and entertainment and convenience goods."

The site plan calls for the demolition of the Car Pool car wash on an adjacent land parcel. Shake Shack is expected to open in 2023.