Housing Opportunities Made Equal names new president and CEO

A long-time advocate for fair housing has been named as the new president and CEO of Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia Inc., a Richmond-based nonprofit.

Thomas Okuda Fitzpatrick has been named the fifth president and chief executive in the50-year history of HOME, as the nonprofit is known.

Fitzpatrick succeeds Heather Mullins Crislip, who was president and CEO of HOME from 2012‐2021 before departing to become executive director of the Richmond Forum.

Fitzpatrick, who will start on April 6, served on HOME’s board of directors from 2013-2021, including as chairman from 2015-2016.

He was chairman of the Virginia Equal Housing Foundation from 2017-2020, and served as the chair of both HOME’s legal advisory committee and policy advisory committee.

A graduate the College of William and Mary, Fitzpatrick currently works for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, where he serves as the director of the Division of Programs and Services and provides strategic leadership over the programs and grants for juvenile justice, child welfare, victim services, gun violence prevention, behavioral health, reentry, and adult community corrections and pretrial programs.

Before joining state government, Fitzpatrick worked for the City of Richmond as the chief deputy director at the Department of Social Services and as a deputy director at the Department of Justice Services. He also previously worked as a civil rights attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.