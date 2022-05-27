How CarMax uses cookouts and other perks to drive sales

When a CarMax sales location hits a significant goal, a steak cookout follows — prepared and served by the company’s senior executives and regional vice presidents.

“We’ll eat with you, do a town hall, have a great time — and we’ll bring vegetarian options, too,” says CarMax Executive Vice President for Human Resources Diane Cafritz.

Those cookouts are just one of the ways CarMax strives to create a workplace that puts people — both employees and customers — first, Cafritz says, noting that the company has brought back 98% of workers who were furloughed in 2020 when restrictions forced the closure of many retail stores.

CarMax also has maintained pandemic-era programs including caregiver support, extended leave and greater flexibility in work schedules, including part-time offerings.

“We’ve rebounded tremendously,” Cafritz says. “We continue to be the largest retailer of used cars nationally and had a record-setting year [in 2021].

“Our results are all thanks to our associates, who continue to help us achieve these milestones even in the disruption of the pandemic.”

Cafritz says employee surveys, which happen throughout the year, tell higher-ups and sales managers what associates are thinking and need. And management pays attention.

“We get thousands and thousands of comments [from those surveys],” she says.

“In order to be a leader here, you have to listen and respond. Each leader gets their own responses and then creates a 90-day action plan. We have town hall [gatherings] and round-table discussions. There’s a lovely cycle of building trust within the organization.”

Cafritz says the company’s philanthropic giving is valued by employees; in a typical year, 80% of CarMax staff take part in community events like the CarMax Tacky Light Run, a December staple in Richmond, home to the business’ headquarters. In 2021, CarMax donated $2.5 million to charities nationally; $240,000 was given locally.

Over the past year, CarMax also has put more money in associates’ pockets, giving bonuses to 22,000 associates nationwide, and investing more than $100 million in pay and benefits — “one of the best ways to say ‘thank you,’” Cafritz notes.

And, she says, corporate leaders are planning for the future by supporting current employees interested in shifting gears — pun intended.

“One of the interesting things that’s happening is people are looking for more roles,” she says. “So we’re doubling down on training, so people can learn and continue to grow and stay within CarMax. Learning and skill development is a huge motivator for people as they’re looking for new roles.”

In fact, the company’s president and CEO, Bill Nash, started at CarMax as auctions manager and then moved through merchandising, technology, human resources and strategic sourcing before ascending to the top job.