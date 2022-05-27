How Long & Foster became among largest real estate companies in U.S.

Since its founding in Fairfax in 1968 by P. Wesley Foster Jr. and Henry Long, Long & Foster has grown to be one of the largest real estate companies in the nation, employing 12,500 associates nationally and more than 700 locally.

Dawn Bradley, senior vice president for the Richmond region, says the company’s success is tied directly to its commitment to putting people first — customers and agents alike.

“It goes right back to trust, family and excellence,” she says. “Truly, that is the foundation of our business and how we operate. As competitive as this business can be and is, Long & Foster agents support each other. The culture we’ve created is real.”

Bradley says Long & Foster has worked through the pandemic to support agents and staff by offering increased technology, especially via phone apps, to make their jobs easier. Online meetings and training also kept people connected until in-person meetings could resume.

“We wanted to get people back in the office for traditional [in-person] sales meetings, and we also wanted to offer people what they were comfortable with, via Zoom meetings,” she says.

With a booming real estate market, Long & Foster is looking to keep existing agents and hire new staff to meet customer demand and provide exceptional service, Bradley says.

“Through the last year, we’ve worked as hard to retain our agents as we’ve worked in recruiting,” Bradley says. “We offer a comprehensive training series of classes to help build [their business] and create activities to make them successful. You’ve got to keep the back door closed and keep those folks happy.”

Bradley points to autonomy across offices, with individual managers able to determine what’s best for their team, as one way of keeping associates engaged. Another approach is more universal: food.

“If you feed them, they will come,” Bradley says. When she’s out visiting offices, she often brings treats along: doughnuts, pizza, barbecue — “whatever I’m hungry for,” she laughs. “Sometimes, the best way to create that family atmosphere is just sitting at a table breaking bread together.”

Branch managers are also encouraged to host regular agent panels, where associates from every level — established producers to those who are relatively new to real estate — talk about their experiences.

“Agent panels are very popular, and we don’t focus on just our top agents,” she says. “We’ll talk about how [participants] got started, and they’ll share their experiences so other agents can overcome situations that aren’t as positive as you want.