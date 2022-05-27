How Paymerang serves customers by valuing workers

Paymerang’s products allow businesses to streamline invoices and other payments — technology that CEO Nasser Chanda calls “finance automation for the modern enterprise.”

Chanda said a portion of the company’s continuing success can be attributed to a corporate atmosphere where employees can thrive.

“We work hard on culture,” he said.

For the fourth year running, Paymerang is on the list of Top Workplaces, occupying the leader board among midsized companies for the past two years after growing out of the small company category.

With approximately 200 employees, the firm represents a diverse cross section of backgrounds and skill sets, with an emphasis on strong technological talent, according to Chanda.

He said that Paymerang is deliberate about fostering growth among employees, including both upward and lateral mobility. An employee may come to the company in sales, for example, but would be encouraged to develop skills that might allow an eventual move into another team, such as operations or finance.

Taking care of employees and their families is one of Paymerang’s priorities. Generous medical and dental benefits, 28 paid days off and holidays, and ready access to expert advice about financial well-being are all examples of Paymerang’s perks.

Above all, Chanda said, the company is about creating a place where employees feel safe and connected from the instant they’re brought on board.

Another part of Paymerang’s foundation is community service.

“Living for a purpose that’s bigger than yourself makes us all richer and happier as human beings,” Chanda said.

Employees volunteer in a variety of forms, from community cleanups to work at Shalom Farms in Powhatan County. Food drives happen around the office, and they’ve been known to get competitive. Serving students in different capacities is also a special priority.

“We love making connections with schools,” Chanda said.

Although the pandemic forced the company’s leadership to think on their feet — like many businesses, Paymerang had to pivot to remote work nearly overnight — the disruption did little to stifle growth.

Already the firm has expanded three times within its current location on Beaufont Springs Drive, just outside Richmond city limits in Chesterfield County.

Last year, Paymerang hired 100 people, and there were 4,400 applications for the open positions, according to Chanda. Paymerang is poised to continue riding that positive momentum and seize opportunities for growth, Chanda said.