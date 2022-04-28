 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How these Richmond craft breweries are supporting Ukraine through beer

  • Updated
After Russia invaded Ukraine, a Lviv craft brewery with the name of Pravda stopped making beer and started brewing Molotov cocktails.

Soon after, the brewer called on fellow brewers around the world to show solidarity with Ukraine by brewing one of Pravda’s beers for charity. Pravda, which is the Russian word for “truth,” made that possible by posting its recipes online.

Several Richmond craft breweries have joined the “Brew for Ukraine” initiative, which aims to raise money for humanitarian relief through sales of the beer and to call attention to the plight of Ukrainians.

20220429_MET_BEER_AWE03

All proceeds from Legend Brewing Company 's Red Eyes Amber Ale, made with Galena and Cascade hops, will go to relief efforts in Ukraine. Pravda Brewery stopped brewing beer and began making Molotov cocktails to help fight Russia after they invaded Ukraine. The Ukrainian brewery asked breweries worldwide to help aid their homeland.

Legend Brewing is among the local breweries participating, having produced a batch of one of Pravda’s amber ales, Red Eyes, and made it available on tap in both of its pubs in Richmond and Portsmouth and at a few retailers beginning next week.

Strangeways Brewing answered the call with a limited release last weekend of “We Stand With Ukraine Ale.” The beer is still available on draft or in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at its three locations.

Castleburg Brewery and Taproom recently held a “Paint Night” to paint a “yellow flower of hope” with proceeds from ticket and beer sales going toward Ukrainian relief.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is hosting a Brewing Support for Ukraine fundraiser on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., at its Ownby Lane location, with its partners Atlantic Union Bank and Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, with 100 percent of donations and proceeds going to humanitarian relief with Atlantic Union Bank matching all funds collected up to $25,000.

20220429_MET_BEER_AWE06

Strangeways Brewing made We Stand with Ukraine Golden Ale with Beet Sugar as part of the Brew for Ukraine Crisis Relief Project. All proceeds from the beer go to relief efforts in Ukraien. Pravda Brewery stopped brewing beer and began making Molotov cocktails to help fight Russia after they invaded Ukraine. The Ukrainian brewery asked breweries worldwide to help aid their homeland. Photo was taken on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Legend set to work making Red Eyes soon after Rick Uhler, Legend’s vice president of production, learned about Brew for Ukraine.

“When I saw that, I thought, ‘What a great cause!’” Uhler said Wednesday. “What a great way to bring everything out in the open and spread the word about the charitable relief for this.”

Legend tweaked the recipe for Pravda’s Red Eyes amber ale – they had to substitute one of the hops – and changed the label and then squeezed it into Legend’s busy production schedule. Legend rolled out Red Eyes earlier this month at its pubs, and it will be distributed to local retailers next week. A few restaurants will have it on tap.

“It all happened really fast,” he said.

Uhler said the 30-barrel batch would probably last for only a few weeks more.

“It’s been selling very well here, flying off the floor,” he said.

