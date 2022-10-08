Husband-and-wife team bringing Lego resale shop to Glen Allen in December

A new Lego-focused store is coming to Henrico County where people will be able to show off their newest creations or trade in their old sets for different building blocks and pieces. Bricks & Minifigs is an aftermarket, Lego-licensed retailer that will buy, sell and trade sets with collectors and Lego fans.

The brand is one of the few after-market Lego-licensed resellers in the country. Customers will be able to sell their old sets while finding new or refurbished ones at the store. Bricks & Minifigs will have individual pieces like specific mini figures or blocks for collectors. The store has also bought Legos in bulk from tub sized- to storage unit-sized stashes.

About 85% of its products will be Lego-specific, with the remaining 15% being Lego accessories and third-party products like backpacks, lunchboxes and Room Copenhagen, an offshoot of large blocks for room décor.

The Henrico location will be one of Virginia’s first two franchises. The Bricks & Minifigs brand opened its original store in 2010 as the first Lego reseller in the country. It has since expanded to include 51 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Husband-and-wife team Paul and Carrie Indelicato are bringing the store to the area. They have over a decade of experience in retail between them. Paul Indelicato has over seven years of supply chain, operations and analytics experience, with the past three years in data analytics. The couple always wanted to own their own business but were looking for the right type of store. Their love for Lego items, combined with finding the Bricks & Minifigs brand, cemented their decision to open the store.

The Indelicatos said they can’t yet comment on the official address, but said it’s planned to be near West Broad Street and Cox Road.

The store will have 2,500 total square feet of showroom with 350 square feet dedicated to an event room for parties, training and classes. There will also be multiple cases and tables for community displays. The couple said they want the store to be more than just a retailer, but a place for people to come and express themselves.

“Fans of the store can come and display their Legos and show off their creations,” Paul Indelicato said. “You can be so creative and do whatever you want. So having a place where you can display and show off your things, that’s a really big part of the community.”

The store is projected to open in the first two weeks of December. The Indelicatos said their contracts and permits have been finalized, and they’re waiting to nail down the official starting date.

***

The Bricks & Minifigs store is unrelated to Lego’s plans to invest at least $1 billion to construct its only U.S.-based manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the plans for the Lego facility in June.

The Virginia factory will be Lego’s seventh manufacturing facility in the world. It is projected to be 1.7 million square feet and is estimated to create more than 1,700 jobs over 10 years. The plant is projected to open for production by mid-2025. Construction, along with hiring, begins later this year, but an exact month has yet to be set.