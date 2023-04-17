Tucked away in a small corner of Busy Street in North Chesterfield, InCharge Energy has been slowly charging toward its goal of electrifying the nation’s commercial vehicles.

The California-based company has several smaller offices across the country, but its main research and testing facility is in the Richmond area at 11625 Busy St.

Founded as a startup in 2018, InCharge has grown from a few founding members to 150 employees nationwide. It is on track to pass $100 million in revenue this year.

InCharge is designed to be a one-stop shop for companies and entities looking to electrify their fleets. The most visible portion of that is charging stations.

InCharge imports parts and assembles charging stations for electric fleets of sedans, trucks and delivery vehicles. It also acts as a service company to maintain those stations and to provide the required software it develops in-house. In addition, it installs those stations, tests their compatibility with vehicles and even helps companies get financing to switch their fleets to electric.

Executives at InCharge said that of four or five competitors for fleet electrification, many are focusing on only one of those services and farming out the others – like maintenance – to third parties.

InCharge’s physical product line includes a number of AC and DC current charging boxes. They range in size from a small 24 kilowatt wall box to a 180 kilowatt charging base that’s about 6 feet tall.

The commercial EV space is still in its early stages with companies just starting to play with the idea of electrifying their fleet vehicles. For example, InCharge executives said school districts in Chesterfield and Powhatan counties worked with InCharge to test a handful of electric buses.

“At this point, many are getting their feet wet. When you look at school districts, especially bigger ones, a lot of times they have hundreds of buses. They don’t electrify overnight,” said Nikolas Runge, director of product and services. “They might start by taking five as a start, sometimes just one.”

Although the market is still relatively small, Runge said, revenues are starting to “hockey stick,” or grow exponentially upward. He said revenues have tripled over the past couple of years, and the Richmond-area facility is gearing up production. It’s been shipping around 115 charging units per month. In the next year, it will increase capacity to 400 charging units per week, just to meet the orders it has in the pipeline. As of early April, the company had 4,001 active units nationwide.

The Busy Street facility is run by Van Wilkins Jr., a Richmond native. His family owned several gas stations in the area, starting in the early 1900s. They sold combustible energy to the area for a few generations.

Having started his career dealing with combustible energy, Wilkins later became an electrician, learned about electric engines and became convinced of their superiority. He said electric engines are much simpler and, therefore, more cost effective.

“If you look at the millions of commercial vehicles on the road, those ultimately are going to have to have a change in fueling type,” Wilkins said. “You don’t have to take care of belts; you don’t have to take care of oil. There are fewer moving parts in electric vehicles than there are in an internal combustion engine. The entire drivetrain is simpler. You don’t have drive shafts; you have a motor directly coupled to the axle.”

Rental car company Hertz is one example of a business that’s making the switch to electric, with a goal to have 25% of its fleet converted by the end of 2024. Leadership said on an earnings call in August 2022 that it was saving 50% to 60% on maintenance costs for its EVs compared with internal combustion engines, called ICE in the industry.

Runge added that electric vehicles are also more efficient with the energy they use. About half the energy created in combustion engines, he said, is wasted to heat and inefficiency of the engine’s components. Only about 15% of an EV’s battery charge is wasted.

The company is 60% owned by ABB, a major corporation focused on electrification and automation. ABB announced in January 2022 that it acquired a controlling interest in InCharge, having initially taken a 10% stake during the then-startup’s Series A financing round. Four InCharge employees maintain the other 40% share of ownership.

Cameron Funk and Terry O’Day founded the company. Wilkins was its third employee. The company had about 50 employees when ABB acquired a majority share.

Today, InCharge is taking over four conjoined office and workshop units off Busy Street, having originally leased just one. The total combined 25,000 square feet is the center of its production facility. The company currently owns its space with the option to purchase two more of the units in the future.

The company has come a long way with its Richmond footprint. Wilkins started the Richmond-area office using a desk in his Chesterfield home while maintaining a nearby storage unit to hold charging units for about 15 customers.

Wilkins said the Richmond area was ultimately the best strategic location because of his knowledge and connection to the region as well as its center point as a logistics hub. Richmond is close to ports in Virginia and Baltimore, and it connects to Interstates 95 and 64. The company has been looking to hire from Virginia Commonwealth University’s engineering school to bolster its workforce.

The workforce at its Santa Monica, California, headquarters is focused on corporate roles, such as sales, marketing operations and grants.

Ultimately, InCharge’s goal is to build out electric charging infrastructure across the United States. It has a presence from Florida up to Nova Scotia, to Alaska and down to Southern California. The company is planning for its surge in demand to continue growing.

“As an industry, we only have a few years to really get dialed in before the fleet acceleration happens, because not many manufacturers are making fleet vehicles at scale yet. So we’re all kind of in this development phase,” Runge said. “As we get into 2025 and they start making fleet vehicles in the 1,000s every week, then you have to have the systems in place to make sure you can get those vehicles fuel and you can maintain the vehicles and maintain the chargers.”

