Independent Container Line ships to the world for 37 years

Independent Container Line employs 52 in the Richmond region, which has served as its U.S. headquarters since 1985.

The trans-Atlantic shipping company transports vital cargo such as automotive parts, chemicals and food from various European and U.S. ports. Ports of call are Antwerp, Belgium; Southampton, United Kingdom; Cork, Ireland; Chester, Pa.; and Wilmington, N.C.

As Lisa Morgan, its senior director of human resources, says, ICL seeks to provide incomparable customer service, build strong partnerships with all stakeholders and take care of employees.

“The ICL family is what makes ICL a great place to work. We work hard, and we have fun doing it,” Morgan remarked.

The organization has won numerous awards, including Regional Carrier of the Year (2013), Specialist Containership Operator of the Year (2018) and the Supplier Excellence Award (2019).

It was also named one of Richmond’s Top Workplaces in 2020 and 2021.

The business offers its employees competitive benefits.

“ICL employees share in the annual profits of the company, which gives them a vested interest in the success of the company and encourages everyone to work collaboratively,” Morgan said.

The workforce culture is designed to be an open and supportive place where employees are free to approach ICL’s leadership with feedback, she said. This makes sure employees feel that they are heard.

In 2015, the company created the ICL Foundation, a registered 501©(3) that provides services and monetary donations to local community charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Richmond and the Ronald McDonald House.

While the company has been designated a top workplace for nine years and has won countless awards in the industry, Morgan said that ICL’s greatest achievement is “providing exceptional service to our customers and partners and taking excellent care of the ICL employees.”

Independent Container Line

YEAR FOUNDED: 1985

HEADQUARTERS: Glen Allen

SECTOR: International transportation

GREATER RICHMOND-AREA LOCATIONS: 1

EMPLOYEES IN REGION: 52

U.S. EMPLOYEES: 71

YEARS ON LIST: 9

EMPLOYEE COMMENTS | I LOVE MY JOB BECAUSE

"Great people and management."

"I enjoy what I do and I enjoy my coworkers."

"I am empowered to try and make ICL a better company."

"I spend the day helping our customers with their supply chains and working with my colleagues to meet our common goal of exceeding our customers' expectations."

