Indoor dog training facility Zoom Room comes to Richmond with $5 agility classes this weekend

Indoor dog training facility Zoom Room is opening its first Richmond-area location this weekend with a grand opening party this Saturday and discounted agility classes all weekend.

Zoom Room is a national franchise with a focus not on training dogs, but “the people who love them.” The company claims to have redefined dog training with its step-by-step process designed to build confidence and translate classroom teaching into pet owners’ homes.

“Zoom Room has brought much-needed innovation to the field of dog training by creating a business model that dog owners absolutely adore,” said Zoom Room CEO Mark Van Wye. “We are a true lifestyle brand for dog lovers that centers on socialization and the human experience.”

The local store at 3450 B Lauderdale Drive in Short Pump is hosting a grand opening party this Saturday from 4-6 p.m. Agility classes will be discounted to $5 all weekend while the party will offer a pet photo booth, caricature artist, games and giveaways and more.

Small group classes or private training sessions use positive reinforcement methods for training in obedience, dog agility, puppy training and enrichment classes. The climate-controlled dog gym is available for playgroups, private gym sessions or dog birthday parties.

The rapidly-expanding franchise has 33 locations open nationwide with plans for nearly 70 more listed as “coming soon” on its website.

“Our philosophy speaks to the fact that dogs aren’t fur babies; rather, it is an absolute marvel that we humans can share our lives and homes with a totally different species with a wholly different language,” Van Wye said over email. “We see Zoom Room as a teaching platform where we bridge this interspecies distance with language lessons. It’s not about training the dog to do anything in particular.”

The Richmond location will be run by its local owner Shemeck Piatek.

Van Wye said the fast growth happened because investors were attracted to the company’s profitable model, driven by excellent reviews and solid client retention. The company’s stability also comes in a recession-proof space and has a well-organized support structure, Van Wye said.

PHOTOS: Zoom Room dog training facility to open in Short Pump