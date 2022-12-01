Inflation hurts as holidays approach, but Virginia consumers more optimistic, report says

Inflation is taking a bite out of people’s budgets as the holidays approach, but a new survey shows that Virginia consumers are more optimistic about lower prices in the future.

The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College said Thursday that while Virginia consumers are down about current economic conditions because of inflation, their expectations for the future are rising much faster than the rest of the nation.

The institute’s measure of general consumer sentiment also “held steady” in the fourth quarter after rising sharply in the previous three months, said Alice Louise Kassens, an economics professor and senior analyst at the institute.

“Hopefully, we will begin to trend upwards,” Kassens said. “This and last quarter are good signs.”

The quarterly survey has three components: consumer sentiment, current conditions and expectations, based on a random survey of 436 Virginians, of whom 259 responded.

General consumer sentiment remained flat after climbing sharply in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. At 66.2 on the index, Virginia consumer sentiment was significantly higher than in the U.S. at 56.8, based on comparative numbers from the University of Michigan.

The outlook on current conditions was much less positive, showing a decline of 3.5 points from the previous quarter to 55.8 on the index, and slightly trailing the U.S. at 57.8.

“Only a quarter of respondents report their finances being better today than a year ago despite increases in home values,” the institute said in its release of the results. “Virginians see their wages buying considerably less today than a year ago, prompting their dour report of the current conditions.”

But the index of consumer expectations rose 2 points from the last quarter to 72.8, which is 20 points higher than the U.S. The institute said 36% of Virginians who responded to the survey think the economy will improve in coming years and 30% “believe the coming five to 10 years will be a period of growth and prosperity.”

Consumer expectations of the future play a big role in the current economy, Kassens said. “If people are worried about the economy’s future, it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, and we can push ourselves into a recession.”

“The labor market remains strong,” she said. “The largest drag on sentiment is inflation. Inflation appears to have rolled over and is moving in the right direction.”

“There are signs that supply-chain issues are sorting themselves out,” Kassens added. “There is a strong market incentive for this to happen, albeit slowly, due to the size of the global economy. If this continues, prices should continue to trend downward.”

A sharp decline in gasoline prices has helped. In Virginia, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.31 a gallon on Thursday, a decline of 7 cents a gallon from the previous week and 19 cents from a month earlier, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. In the Richmond area, the average price was $3.30 a gallon.

The average is now only 7 cents a gallon higher than it was a year earlier, after setting a record high at $4.86 per gallon in mid-June.

“As gas prices continue to fall, not only will this make filling your tank cheaper, but the indirect effect of higher fuel prices on food and other shipped items will also lessen, allowing each hard-earned dollar to go farther and lessen the financial pinch we are all feeling,” Kassens said at the Roanoke College institute.

However, the benefit for the cost of shipped items may be muted by the price of diesel fuel, which has fallen at a fraction of the rate of regular unleaded gasoline.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.25 a gallon in Virginia on Thursday, down from a record high of $5.83 a gallon in mid-June, but $1.71 more a gallon than a year ago when the average price was $3.54 a gallon.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will ease its pace of rate hikes. The Fed has increased the rate six times in 2022 to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.

“We think that slowing down at this point is a good way to balance the risks,” Powell said.