Innsbrook hotel workers at Shamin property announce plans to unionize

Rather than threatening to quit as they have in the past to win raises, housekeepers and other workers at the Hampton Inn Richmond-West Innsbrook hotel are preparing to unionize.

“We are not peons. We are human beings,” said Marty Barnett, a 72-year-old employee who has worked at the hotel for 26 years. “We need to be respected — and that doesn’t just go for me or [the people who work at] this hotel — it should be a global thing.”

In a small gathering at the hotel Thursday, half a dozen workers who are petitioning to form a union and negotiate a labor contract with Shamin Hotels, the region’s largest hotel operator, described not making enough money to pay their bills and unpleasant, demanding work conditions.

The Innsbrook hotel workers are attempting to form their union as local government workers in Virginia and employees of large corporations such as Starbucks and Amazon are giving more consideration to labor organizing to obtain better wages, benefits and work conditions.

Shamin has yet to issue a formal response or statement about the union effort specifically.

“They don’t have to breathe in the dust, [cleaning] chemicals and mold,” Jessica Morton, 28, said of management. “There’s shower pieces falling apart and things coming out of the wall. All they do is patch it up.”

The workers said they make about $13 to $15 an hour plus tips. While that’s higher than the Virginia minimum wage of $11 per hour, they said it’s not enough to cover their bills and regular expenses but just over the limit to qualify for food stamps and other forms of government aid.

Desiray Shelton, 39, said she lives at her parents’ home in Hanover County with her two children, ages 22 and 17, because she can’t afford her own place.

“I take care of my parents and both my kids,” she said, explaining that one of her children suffers from seizures due to a medical condition. “I’m trying to do what I can to keep my parents’ house afloat and still ... put money aside so that I can buy me something, and it’s hard. It’s really hard.”

Tony Miller, director of hotel performance for Shamin Hotels, is leading the effort to organize the employees at the hotel the company operates.

Shamin Hotels is the Richmond region’s largest hotel operator with more than 60 properties open and under development throughout Virginia and six other states. About half of its properties are in Richmond and the central Virginia region. (The company also owns the building in which the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s downtown office is located.)

As an executive with Shamin, Miller acknowledged that his role could put him at odds with his colleagues and supervisors, but said he feels strongly that the company’s hourly paid employees should be entitled to higher pay and more respect.

“I have no problem with ownership generating revenue. However, they’re obliged to invest that back into their assets and staff,” he said. “The ownership here and with most of the hotels have no desire to take care of their staff at all.”

Neil Amin, the CEO of Shamin Hotels, said in an email Friday that he was “surprised by these assertions” after learning of them Thursday.

“We have always valued our associates,” he said, adding that the company had provided bonuses to hourly associates during the coronavirus pandemic and established a $100,000 employee assistance fund. “Many of Shamin Hotels’ leadership, including the founders and their families, lived in motels and started by cleaning rooms and working in other service aspects of the company.”

Amin declined to comment specifically about the union effort.

Out of the 20 or so hourly workers at the Innsbrook hotel, 13 of them have signed cards to call for a union election, Miller said.

Generally under federal law, employees at a workplace can set out to form a union if at least 30% of them sign cards or a petition saying they want to do so.

The National Labor Relations Board may then certify the union if a majority of the workers vote in favor of it in an official election overseen by the board. Alternatively, employers can voluntarily agree to recognize a union to negotiate labor agreements.

Miller said he expects to lead the workers under a new independent labor organization he’s formed called Hotel Workers United. He said his goal is to organize workers at other Shamin properties as well.