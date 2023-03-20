Civica Inc. has agreed to a 10-year contract with the state of California to build insulin products for diabetic residents there, the latest disruption to a rapidly changing insulin market.

The insulin will be built in a new facility in Petersburg for the immediate future.

California committed $50 million to help Civica jump-start the process.

Last year, California announced plans to sell its own insulin in hopes of combating the high cost of the lifesaving hormone. The shelf price of a vial can reach $350, though what patients pay often depends on their insurance.

According to HealthDay News, diabetic California residents on average pay $5,000 a year for short-acting insulin.

How California would procure the insulin was unclear until now. Civica, a nonprofit drug manufacturer based in Utah, built a plant in Petersburg and announced plans to sell insulin at a fraction of the retail cost — no more than $30 a vial and $55 for a box of five prefilled pens.

The insulin headed to California will be branded as CalRx. Residents of the state can expect to pay the same out-of-pocket costs as Civica customers in the rest of the country.

Civica will make essentially generic forms of the three most popular brands of insulin — Lantus, Humalog and Novolog. Civica's CEO, Ned McCoy, said patients currently using those brands can switch to Civica's versions.

Following Civica's announcement, the market was upended. Manufacturing giants Eli Lilly & Co., Novo Nordisk and Sanofi announced plans to drastically cut prices. The federal government also capped the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for seniors on Medicare to $35 a month.

This is exactly what McCoy said he wants — not to dominate the market, but to fix it.

"Diabetes has become an overwhelmingly expensive chronic condition, and it is heartbreaking that millions of people in California and across the U.S. are faced with the possibility of having to ration their care and put their lives at risk because they can no longer afford insulin," McCoy said in a statement.

Manufacturing at Civica's 140,000-square foot-facility is expected to begin later this year. It will begin selling products in early 2024. Civica also plans to build a $28 million lab in Chesterfield County.

It is undetermined how much insulin California will purchase, said Debbi Ford, a spokesperson for the company. Ford did not say how much California will pay.

The $50 million already committed by California is a pre-launch contribution to the overall costs of bringing insulin to market, Ford said. A number of outside entities have made donations, including insurer BlueCross BlueShield, multiple health systems and foundations.

Petersburg's plant has the necessary capacity to meet California's demand, Ford said, plus demand for much of the United States.

"Civica's plans for Petersburg remain the same — full speed ahead," she added.

When California announced it would produce its own insulin, it committed $50 million to insulin manufacturing and $50 million to build its own facility. Civica is assessing options for the creation of a California plant, Ford said.

