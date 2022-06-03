Investors sue Model Tobacco Lofts developer

Two investors in the redevelopment of a former tobacco plant in South Richmond have filed suit against the developer, alleging that he increased his stakes in the project through a pattern of fraud and money laundering.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal U.S. Eastern District Court of Virginia on Tuesday, says that Model Tobacco Lofts developer Chris Harrison engaged in a “relentless campaign of false statements [and] financial records, fraudulent financial transactions [and] expenses, and forged documents” to steal his supposed partners’ interests in the Model Tobacco Lofts redevelopment project.

Plaintiffs in the case are SS Richmond LLC and MK Richmond LLC, which are associated with R. Michael Kuehn and Steven S. Snider, according to state corporation filings. The suit does not give the full name of the two investors, but notes they are the sole operators of the Washington-based real estate development and financing firm Santorini Capital.

The art deco-style Model Tobacco building, which closed more than three decades ago, is being turned into 203 upscale apartments. The six-story building on Richmond Highway is undergoing a renovation that will cost about $65 million.

A representative for the company requested that questions to be directed to Harrison. He did not respond to an email sent Friday afternoon.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new Model Tobacco Lofts are scheduled for later this month.