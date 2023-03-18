Ironclad Coffee is officially open for business at Richmond International Airport with three brand-new spots. The Richmond-based roasting company partnered with Delaware North, which manages food service operations for the airport.

Ironclad opened locations in the A and B concourses along with a pre-security café in the atrium. The three outlets were previously occupied by Caribou Coffee.

Ironclad’s flagship café in Shockoe Bottom opened in July 2018 after the husband-and-wife ownership team spent two-and-a-half years perfecting their style of roasting. Its second location opened in 2022 at 2100 John Rolfe Parkway in western Henrico County.

“My wife and I established Ironclad in the autumn of 2015 after spending almost five years in the Republic of Ireland. We brought back a literal world of coffee experience with the determined intention to offer a unique coffee experience with uncommon levels of customer service,” said Ryan O’Rourke, owner of Ironclad Coffee Roasters. “Having a major presence in our beloved hometown airport is a major step for us in representing Richmond and sharing our passion more broadly.”

Ironclad’s menu at the airport features Ironclad’s drip coffee, known as JetBrew, its bare-knuckle espresso, and tea-based drinks like masala chai lattes, matcha lattes and premium loose leaf teas.

“The O’Rourkes created something truly special in Ironclad Coffee Roasters,” said Johanna Wheeler, general manager for Delaware North at RIC. “We know travelers will really appreciate getting a true taste of the town with the three Ironclad locations conveniently located throughout the airport.”