Is your company a Top Workplace? 87 in the Richmond region made the list this year

The results are in: A record 87 businesses in the Richmond region have been selected as having the best workplaces.

Those companies, government divisions or nonprofits are recognized as part of the ninth annual Top Workplaces program conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm.

Twenty-eight of the 87 businesses are newcomers to the list this year.

Nine of the companies have been on the list each year for all nine years.

Four employers have been on the list for eight years, two for seven years, five for six years, five for five years, eight for four years, 12 for three years and 14 for two years.

The list released now is alphabetized.

The lists showing the top-ranking businesses in each of four size categories won’t be disclosed until the Top Workplaces awards program to be held later this spring. The event and a special section of The Times-Dispatch to be published at the same time will honor the 87 businesses, their rankings and highlight the top companies in each size category.

All of the companies are put in categories based on employment size:

Mega (900-plus employees);

Large (400-899);

Midsize (125 to 399); and

Small (124 or fewer)

Four companies are in the mega category, 10 businesses are in the large category, 21 companies are in the midsize category, and 52 businesses are in the small category.

Energage, which conducts workplace surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country, invited 1,141 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 118 of those businesses or organizations. The surveyed companies employ more than 44,000 people in the Richmond area.

Surveys were sent to more than 31,300 employees in the region. The firm received more than 17,900 responses from employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.

Employers who scored the highest locally — and exceeded national benchmarks — made the list.

The process was open to any employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — that had at least 35 employees in the region when the surveying was conducted from October to mid-February.