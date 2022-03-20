 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Is your company a Top Workplace? 87 in the Richmond region made the list this year

The results are in: A record 87 businesses in the Richmond region have been selected as having the best workplaces.

Those companies, government divisions or nonprofits are recognized as part of the ninth annual Top Workplaces program conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm.

Twenty-eight of the 87 businesses are newcomers to the list this year.

Nine of the companies have been on the list each year for all nine years.

Four employers have been on the list for eight years, two for seven years, five for six years, five for five years, eight for four years, 12 for three years and 14 for two years.

The list released now is alphabetized.

The lists showing the top-ranking businesses in each of four size categories won’t be disclosed until the Top Workplaces awards program to be held later this spring. The event and a special section of The Times-Dispatch to be published at the same time will honor the 87 businesses, their rankings and highlight the top companies in each size category.

All of the companies are put in categories based on employment size:

  • Mega (900-plus employees);
  • Large (400-899);
  • Midsize (125 to 399); and
  • Small (124 or fewer)

Four companies are in the mega category, 10 businesses are in the large category, 21 companies are in the midsize category, and 52 businesses are in the small category.

Energage, which conducts workplace surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country, invited 1,141 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 118 of those businesses or organizations. The surveyed companies employ more than 44,000 people in the Richmond area.

Surveys were sent to more than 31,300 employees in the region. The firm received more than 17,900 responses from employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.

Employers who scored the highest locally — and exceeded national benchmarks — made the list.

The process was open to any employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — that had at least 35 employees in the region when the surveying was conducted from October to mid-February.

2022 Top Workplaces

Here are the 87 companies that have been selected as best workplaces in the Richmond region for 2022. The list is alphabetized and based on company size:

Mega-size companies (900-plus employees):

Capital One Financial Corp.

CarMax

Chesterfield County Government

Estes Express Lines

Large companies (400-899):

Allianz Partners

Atlantic Constructors Inc.

EAB

Elephant Insurance Services LLC

Ensemble Health Partners

Long & Foster Richmond Region

Performance Food Group Co.

Pinnacle Living

T-Mobile

United Network For Organ Sharing (UNOS)

Midsize companies (125-399):

Aldi

C&F Financial Corp.

CapCenter

Century Distribution Systems Inc.

ChenMed

Colliers International

Commonwealth Primary Care

Davenport & Company LLC

Dodson Companies LLC

DPR Construction

Home Care Delivered Inc.

Journey Health & Lifestyle

Keiter

Paymerang LLC

Richmond Ford

SOAR365

Super Radiator Coils

The Steward School

Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission

Williams Mullen

Woodfin

Small companies (124 or fewer):

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Auditor of Public Accounts

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp

C&S Communications LLC

Call Federal Credit Union

CGI

Chesterfield Auto Parts

Children's Museum of Richmond

Christina Pendleton & Associates P.C.

Cornerstone Homes

Cutz For Guys

Dynamic Brands

Eagle Construction

EMS Ventures: EMS of VA, MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching

Foster Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Geoff McDonald and Associates P.C.

Glavé & Holmes Architecture

Graybar

Gumenick Properties

Independent Container Line Ltd.

KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care

Mango Salon

Marsh McLennan Agency

Monument Consulting

Napier ERA

O'Hagan Meyer

Panda Restaurant Group

PRG Real Estate

Richmond Window Corporation

SanAir Technologies Laboratory

SERVPRO of Chesterfield

Shockoe.com LLC

Singlestone Consulting

St. Mary's Woods

Starling International Child Care and Learning Center

Stauer

Summit Human Capital

Swedish Match North America LLC

Terazo

The London Company of Virginia

The Medical Society of Virginia

The Yeatman Group

ThompsonMcMullan P.C.

Total Quality Logistics

Town of Ashland

Trolley Hospitality Companies

Unboxed Technology

Virginia Business Systems

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

Virginia Risk Sharing Association

Weidmueller

West Cary Group

