'It’s more than a pop-up shop': Black Village of RVA aims to support, connect and uplift local Black businesses

Through these pop-up shops and community events, Odoi said the Black Village of RVA provides people in the Black community the opportunity to grow and promote themselves, which she said isn’t something they always have the chance to do.

“It’s more of a community to support each other,” she said. “I really do love how the Black Village of RVA emphasizes the community aspect and not just the dollar.”

In the coming months, the Black Village of RVA is planning several events to engage and give back to the Black community.

The group is holding an in-person, two-day business summit for Black women Aug. 6-7 that will have networking opportunities, workshops and guest speakers. It will also present two student scholarships at its first annual gala in December that will be held in person in Richmond as well.

Those who are interested in upcoming events can visit theblackvillageofrva.com to register as a vendor and find more information.

“We’re showing that the Black Village of RVA is not just about pop up,” Odoi said. “It’s about community and doing things for people in the community to help kind of just push them and motivate them.”