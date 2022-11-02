J. Edward Grimsley, longtime journalist for The Times-Dispatch, dies

J. Edward Grimsley, a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter, editor and columnist for over four decades, died early Wednesday. He was 95.

Grimsley was born in Buchanan and earned a bachelor's degree in government at the College of William & Mary in 1951, the same year he married Ann Neblett Grimsley. They would have three children.

After stints as a United Press International reporter and William & Mary press relations director, Grimsley joined The Times-Dispatch in October 1953, covering state and local politics as well as urban affairs for 16 years. He later wrote the satirical column "Metronome" for the newspaper, and a collection of his works was published in the 1967 book "Coming Through Awry."

From 1970 to 1992, Grimsley served as editorial page editor and was chairman of the editorial board from 1992 to 1995, when he retired.

Cindy Paris joined The Times-Dispatch in 1983, and designed pages and edited letters to the editor. She said Grimsley always took a balanced approach to his writing, even with his satire.

"I was kind of the liberal side, he was pretty much the conservative side, but he always asked me for my own opinion when he was writing something," said Paris, who later became the op-ed section editor.

Paris shared fond memories of taking notes for Grimsley over the phone during his travels and receiving souvenirs.

"He would always bring something back to us whenever he went out of town," said Paris. "I remember when he went to Germany when the Berlin Wall fell. He brought back a little piece of concrete I still have today.”

Paris said after their long hours of work, The Times-Dispatch staff would sometimes get together for dinner at the Red Door restaurant on Grace Street behind their office building. Those little moments are the ones she treasures most.

"We were all very close back then," Paris said. "It wasn't a job. It was like a family."

Nancy Finch, a reporter and editor at The Times-Dispatch, said Grimsley didn’t let a difference of opinion get in the way of their friendships.

“We didn’t always agree about everything, but we always remained friends,” Finch said.

Grimsley’s column continued to be featured in The Times-Dispatch after his retirement. His last opinion piece in the paper was published in 2016.

“He loved that newspaper,” said former colleague Kathy Barnes, who joined the staff in about 1975. “One thing he used to say to me all the time is, ‘Don’t you just love working for a big-city newspaper?’”

Grimsley also also taught journalism at Virginia Commonwealth University, served on the William & Mary Board of Visitors and was a member of the Pulitzer Prize nominating jury. The J. Edward Grimsley Fellowship for Journalism also was created at William & Mary to fund internships for journalism students.

Caitlin Ashworth is Grimsley’s granddaughter and is following in his footsteps as a reporter for The Post and Courier in Columbia, South Carolina.

She remembers a hush at the dinner table before Grimsley started telling a story.

“One story he’d always tell was when he was a reporter back in the day working on a typewriter,” she said. “He was on deadline and just finished writing when the wind blew his paper out the window.”

Said Ashworth: “My grandpa was known as a storyteller. He would tell the same stories over and over again, but you’d always listen over and over like it was told for the first time."

Funeral services are pending.