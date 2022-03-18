Jason El Koubi named as permanent president and CEO of Virginia Economic Development Partnership

The newly named full-time president of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership said Friday he wants to focus on issues such as site development, rural economic development and expanding international trade programs to help the state's economy grow.

"Virginia is one of America's leading states for business, and we have a very strong foundation that we can leverage for accelerating our recovery from the pandemic, but we do have some challenges that need to be addressed," said Jason El Koubi, who was unanimously selected by The Virginia Economic Development Partnership board of directors as president and CEO of the state economic development authority, VEDP announced Friday.

The economic partnership has roles including recruiting new businesses to locate their operations in Virginia and assisting businesses in the state with overseas trade.

The decision comes following a three-month nationwide search by the board for a successor to Stephen Moret, who departed the VEDP at the end of December to become president and CEO of Strada Education Network, a national nonprofit organization.

El Koubi, who had served as VEDP's executive vice president since 2017, was named interim president with Moret's departure.

"There are a number of priorities that are going to be important to achieving our goals," El Koubi said. "A big part of that is strategically investing in site development, expanding our international trade programs, fully funding the Virginia Talent Acceleration Program and also unlocking the full potential of the Virginia Office of Education Economics, which is a source of information and a catalyst for improving the way that our investments in education and workforce development drive economic growth."

Prior to joining VEDP, El Koubi was president and chief executive officer of One Acadiana, a regional economic development organization based in Lafayette, La.

The VEDP plays a key role in helping economic development agencies around the state identify and recruit business prospects.

For instance, about 20% of the prospective business relocation or investment leads that come to the Greater Richmond Partnership originate with the VEDP, said Jennifer Wakefield, president and chief executive officer of the GRP, a regional economic development for the Richmond area.

"Jason is a really good convener of people," Wakefield said. "There is a quiet nature about him that helps bring people together, which is really important for all the different economic developers across the state, and they like to see a leader like Jason in this role."

Moret, a former secretary of economic development in Louisiana, was hired to lead the VEDP in late 2016, following a report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission - the General Assembly's watchdog group - faulted the partnership for a lack of oversight that left the state vulnerable to fraud in economic development incentive programs.

El Koubi, who had served as Louisiana's assistant secretary of economic development under Moret, followed Moret to Virginia the next year.

“VEDP has become one of the best economic development organizations in the country over the past few years, and we are excited to welcome Jason El Koubi to the helm," said Dan Pleasant, the VEDP board chair, in a statement.

"Jason is a thoughtful, collaborative, and well-regarded leader who will keep VEDP on its trajectory of success, fulfilling its mission to promote economic expansion in the Commonwealth,” Pleasant said.