Job recovery: Richmond area has reached 100% of the jobs it had before the pandemic

The Richmond area has now recovered 100 percent of the jobs that were lost during the pandemic, according to a recent report from the Greater Richmond Partnership. Certain industries have rebounded more than others, creating a job market that isn’t identical to what it was pre-pandemic.

Richmond lost nearly 72,000 jobs in a month at the onset of the pandemic. Preliminary data for from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for October 2022 shows there are now a few thousand jobs more than in the months before COVID shutdowns. Those jobs have steadily returned month over month since March 2020.

A report from Greater Richmond Partnership details some of the industries that have rebounded post pandemic, while noting that the Richmond area still lags slightly behind the national average in post-pandemic job growth.

Manufacturing and the supply chain-based employment have rebounded well, with 100% and 110% recovery rates, respectively. GRP representatives said that some companies had to start looking domestically for manufacturing and shipping after the collapse of the supply chain. The Richmond region is a dominant logistics hub because of its proximity to the Port of Virginia and the Richmond Marine Terminal.

Other key regional industries like hospitality and business services have also rebounded well, with 106% and 105% growth, respectively.

According to GRP, about 90% of the entire metropolitan area’s job growth has been in Richmond city, and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico.

GRP said that the region has remained attractive to companies in key industries throughout the pandemic.

LEGO’s $1 billion plus announcement for a U.S. facility in manufacturing will bring 1,700 jobs when it’s complete. Plus, CoStar Group’s $460 million investment in a 26-story office space, is planned to bring another 2,000 people working to the area.

“They are choosing Greater Richmond for the region’s workforce, [Environmental, Social and Governance] efforts and quality of life,” said GRP President and CEO Jennifer Wakefield.

GRP representatives said a good number of people who left the workforce during the pandemic still haven’t returned and that they could be part of providing employers with qualified candidates in the future. New workers have been coming into the area from Washington D.C., Charlottesville, Virginia Beach and New York, GRP said.

While some key industries have grown, other industries have lagged behind. Overall, Richmond’s employment growth of 100% pre-pandemic levels is still slightly behind the national average of 102%. Only two of Richmond’s industries have surpassed the national rate – hospitality (106%) and personal services (99%).

Construction growth is at just 96%, while the national average is 107%. Informational technology is 12% behind the national average while the finance and insurance industry is at 94% pre-COVID levels, 8% behind the national average.

GRP noted that the greater Richmond area’s unemployment rate of 3.4% is a boost for workers, but poses challenges for employers and continued job growth.

The Partnership said that companies will have to consider aspects of workers’ lives like child care, alternate schedules and hybrid work, or workforce development if they want to continue growing their numbers.