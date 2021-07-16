Jobless rate in Virginia improves overall while labor shortages still occurring

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose from 5.8% to 5.9% in June.

Some industries continued to gain jobs in June such as construction and transportation, trade and utilities, while others such as arts and entertainment continued to lose jobs from May to June.

Some industries have persistent labor shortages. "It is just a pervasive problem right now," Mengedoth said. "Almost every conversation I have had or seen, it comes up that people are talking about labor and not being able to find the labor they need."

Webb Estes, vice president of the Richmond-based trucking company Estes Express Lines, said Friday that the company, which has operations in multiple states, continues to have trouble hiring skilled people such as trucking, engineering and distribution skilled trade workers or professionals.

"We have 20,000 people and we have 3,000 jobs openings across the country," Estes said. "We have added 1,400 or 1,500 jobs maybe in the last year from where we were. We have been successful, but trying to double down on that success is hard."

Employment from May to June rose in six of 11 major industry sectors tracked by the government but declined in five.