First comes the distinct, muddy taste. Then, your mouth goes numb. Eventually, you feel a soft wave of relaxation and euphoria wash over you.

Kava, an herbal drink, has been used for centuries in the South Pacific. But it’s mostly unknown in Richmond.

DJ Lee and Keri Gray are opening up KavaClub, which will be Richmond’s first kava bar, at 1529 W. Main St. in the former Canon & Draw Brewing Co. spot.

“We recognize that you only get one chance to introduce a product that no one’s heard of to a market like Richmond,” Lee said. “We are taking our time to make sure we get it right.”

The founders hope to open KavaClub’s doors sometime in May.

Lee and Gray, who are both entrepreneurs, said they wanted to introduce a social space to Richmond that doesn’t revolve around alcohol.

“I have a lot of friends who are sober and a lot of friends who are trying to cut back on their alcohol usage. We’re at that age where we don’t want to just lock ourselves up at home and do puzzles,” Gray said. “We still want to be social, be engaged in our community, and we want to go to trivia night and we want to play pool.”

The space at KavaClub is trendy and colorful with a loose jungle theme. A grass wall is adorned with a pink neon sign that says, “Bula,” a nod to kava’s island traditions. Pronounced BOO-Lah, the word is Fijian for “to long life and good health.” Patrons at kava bars often say “bula” as they raise their glass, or shell of kava, before sipping.

Bram Crowe-Getty, head of product for KavaClub, said the bar is preparing the kava as close to the original brewing methods as possible. The kava is sourced from a farmer in Fiji.

The root of the kava kava plant is sun dried and ground up into a powder which is then kneaded by hand into a cheesecloth and into water.

“As much as it feels like this is a new product, which it is… novel to Richmond, we’re not just pulling it out of the ground and saying ‘hey, try this.’” Lee said. “It has been a drink for centuries across the world.”

Florida was one of kava’s early pioneers in the U.S. about 20 years ago. Its popularity took off especially in St. Petersburg, Fla., which is arguably the kava capital of the continental U.S.

KavaClub will also serve kava’s common companion kratom, an herbal drink from Southeast Asia that is more controversial than kava. Kratom can have mild upper or downer effects based on the type and the amount ingested.

It’s banned in six states, and regulated in a few. Until this year’s General Assembly session, Virginia had no laws concerning kratom.

The Virginia legislature passed a bill this year that put some very light restrictions on the product, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed it into law last month. Virginia lawmakers this year also killed a different proposal from Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, that would’ve put tougher rules on the sale of the substance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2022 warned consumers not to use kratom, which it says “affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine,” and “appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence.”

Experts warn that users shouldn’t mix either kratom or kava with alcohol.

“We’re working right now with our menu, figuring out that perfect serving size where it’s like, you can feel the effects but you’re not gonna feel anything bad,” Gray said.

Drinks can be ordered as straight kava, or as a cocktail — like a Kavajito or Kava Colada, spins on popular classic cocktails.

Crowe-Getty said he was surprised by the feeling in the room during internal tastings with friends.

“There’s no alcohol in the room, and watching this warm aura, glow come out of folks from drinking a few glasses of kava in the span of a couple of hours,” he said. “It’s such a pro-social positive plant medicine.”

The founders hope that KavaClub can be a social space, a hangout spot, and a community.

“When you’re trying to look out for that third space, a lot of the times it’s a bar and it can be kind of hard to socialize or come out of your shell when you’re around a lot of intoxicated people when you are not,” Gray said.

“Now you’re able to have a third space where you still feel safe and welcomed and you can let a little bit of that joy out without sacrificing your next morning with a hangover.”

