Ken Henry named vice president of advertising for the Richmond Times-Dispatch

Ken Henry

Ken Henry is the new Vice President of Advertising for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Sales and advertising veteran Ken Henry has joined the Richmond Times-Dispatch as vice president of advertising.

Henry comes from Fort Worth, Texas, where he was a vice president of advertising for the Star-Telegram, a McClatchy Media-owned newspaper.

Henry has been a leader in building strategies for growing and transitioning traditional advertising onto modern digital platforms, as well as diversifying the products and services offered by his respective companies.

His experience in the industry has spanned across circulation, marketing and advertising departments, including a focus on digital advertising for the past 21 years. His 30-year career also includes working for Forum Communications, Advance Media NY, Gatehouse Media and Gannett. The Times-Dispatch is owned by Lee Enterprises.

In his new role, Henry will work with other Lee markets in Virginia. His first day was Jan. 1.

Henry has been an active community member in various advisory board committees, including the 4-H Youth Development of Forth Worth and the board of directors for The Rochester Construction & Training Center in Rochester, New York. 

Henry attended the University of Connecticut and Monmouth University, where he majored in business management.

He has been married to his high school sweetheart Carla for 35 years and has a daughter, Carneisha, and a son Kenneth Jr. In their spare time, Henry and Carla love fishing.

sjones1@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6911

Twitter: @SeanJones_RTD

