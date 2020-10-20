Kings Dominion GM retiring after 40-plus years with theme park and parent company

The general manager of Kings Dominion in Hanover County is planning to retire after nearly a half-century with the theme park and its parent company.

Tony Johnson announced Tuesday that he will retire in January from Kings Dominion, which is one of Virginia's biggest tourist attractions in a typical year. The park employs up to 4,000 seasonal employees each year, making it one of the state's largest employers.

The transition comes as Kings Dominion and numerous other entertainment and tourism businesses have been forced to reduce operations or close entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kings Dominion announced in August that it would remain closed for the rest of 2020 because of the challenges related to the pandemic.

Johnson started at Kings Dominion in 1974, working as a seasonal associate in the Lion Country Safari area – a drive-thru animal preserve that opened a year before the main park opened. Johnson took the job as a summer gig while he also worked during the school year as a teacher and coach in Hanover schools.

After joining Kings Dominion full-time in 1984, Johnson rose to become vice president of operations in 1992 and later worked in various management roles for its parent company, Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Co.