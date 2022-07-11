LaDIFF makes a big move across the river to Manchester

Moving the contents of a 75,000-square-foot furniture store is, well, no easy task.

“To put it in perspective, I tell people, ‘Imagine moving 30 2,500-square-foot homes at the same time, and that’s basically the equivalent of what we had to do,” said LaDIFF founder Andy Thornton of the relocation of the contemporary home furnishings retailer from Shockoe Bottom across the river to Manchester. “It was …”

As Thornton searched for the just the right word to describe the experience, his wife and business partner, Sarah Paxton, had one ready.

“Arduous,” she said.

“Probably the hardest four-to-seven months either of us has ever gone through,” said Thornton, “but we did it.”

The move itself is complete – “after many, many, many truckloads crossing the river,” Paxton said – but the move-in phase is still in progress. LaDIFF was closed for about six weeks before opening for business in the new space on June 22, though it was an opening so soft, Paxton joked, it was “squishy,” as they unpacked and set up in their new home.

“We’re welcoming customers, and we’re delighted to show people around, give them a sneak peek of what’s out so far and just ask for their patience,” said Paxton, LaDIFF’s president.

The new location is quite a shift for LaDIFF, which had been in the three-story, 19th-century building at 14th and Dock streets for 24 years. The new place is a 40-year-old building that once housed State Electric Supply, is less than one-third the size of the old building, but comes with five acres, plenty of parking and no streets for pedestrians to cross. It also has a “a phenomenal view” of the downtown skyline, Paxton said.

“It is just a different feel,” she said. “The word that some of the customers have used … is that this store feels a bit more ‘intimate.’ It has been completely renovated to have more of a LaDIFF vibe. Instead of concrete floors, it’s fully carpeted. We’re trying to aim to be a retail store/design studio, and it’s cozy.”

The move is just another in the evolutionary steps that have been hallmarks of LaDIFF’s history.

Since Thornton opened LaDIFF in Charlottesville in 1980 – back then it was LaDifference; the name was officially changed in 2014 to what many people called it anyway – the retailer has gone through a metamorphosis: from a small shop selling Haitian handcrafts to a full home store with kitchen equipment and bath towels, then the 1992 move to Richmond and a shift more into the furniture business, first to Tobacco Row, then to 14th Street. Its physical spaces have ranged from ultra-modern to century-old architecture, its locations suburban and urban.

“Each time that we move, it gives us a chance to showcase a new side of us and reinvent a little bit,” said Paxton, who started working at the store in 1991 and became a partner the same year. She and Thornton married in 1995.

Thornton, who is now officially retired, had been wanting to retire for a few years, while Paxton wanted the store continue. They both wanted to reduce the scale of LaDIFF, and the result is a smaller showroom, which means an “edited mix of furniture,” according to the LaDIFF website, but also “few sacrifices in availability.”

Paxton said LaDIFF will lean on its online resources to serve as an “enticement” for customers, not as a substitute for in-person visits.

“We’re trying to use technology as much as we can, but I’m still a firm believer in not buying a mattress until you’ve actually laid on it first and not buying a chair until you sit in it,” she said.

Thornton said he senses a “swing back to brick-and-mortar” experience for some shoppers after a pandemic-inspired emphasis on E-commerce, which, by design, is not what LaDIFF is.

“It wouldn’t make much difference if we were selling used tires or gidgets or widgets or gaskets or furniture,” Thornton said they were endeavoring to be an online operation. “It would just be coming in in the morning and looking at the numbers. That’s what this whole thing has ever been about to either one of us. It’s about human interaction and design and making people happy and having that actual one-on-one.”

Remaining in the city was “an absolute must,” Thornton said. The new location is still convenient for customers coming from all over the state via Interstates 64 and 95 and only about a 1.5 miles from the old place – or, as Thornton says, “With green lights, it’s 4 minutes; with red lights, it’s 5 minutes” – and it’s a “little bit down the Commerce corridor” from some of the other booming Manchester development.

“We’re betting to a large extent that it’s all going to come this way,” he said. “It’s one of the few directions the city can grow, and it’s primed for it.”

Paxton and Thornton envision future development on the new property: a currently unused structure could become a restaurant, and there’s enough space for a residential component elsewhere. For now, though, they’re just looking to get LaDIFF settled into its new home.