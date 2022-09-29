Last tenants to leave Virginia Center Commons by the end of October

The last remaining tenants at Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen have been told to vacate by Oct. 31. Developers are planning to build hotels near properties where the mall currently stands.

Virginia Center Commons is adjacent to the incoming Henrico Sports Complex, a $50 million facility that is becoming a center for sports tourism with 185,000 square feet of indoor space for games like basketball and volleyball. Part of the mall was already demolished to accommodate the construction of the sports complex.

A hotel and apartment units are planned for construction at the site in the near future.

A majority of the land at the mall is owned by Shamin VCC LLC and VCC Partners LLC. A representative for Shamin said the company is planning the construction of two hotel projects near where the mall currently stands. Stanley Martin Homes is also planning to build 75 townhomes on a 4.6-acre parcel of land joined at the mall.

Attempts to contact The Rebkee Co., which manages the mall, were unsuccessful.

Shop owners were told on Aug 1. they would have to be out of the building by Oct. 31. Many have already closed down their shops and moved to other locations as portions of the exterior appear dilapidated.

While most left, some store owners stayed behind hoping to wait things out as long as they could. Virginia Center Commons has been in operation since 1991.

Mehboob Fazlani has owned a fragrance and jewelry store at Virginia Commons for the past 22 years. He said the outcome looked bleak after the first piece of the mall was demolished but, still, he decided to stay.

“I wish they could have kept something here,” Fazlani said. “When people come here for sports activities, they need to shop, and they need to spend some time here. I thought maybe they might keep the mall.”

Fazlani’s store was once located in Chesterfield’s Cloverleaf mall and still has customers from that era. He said he knows Virginia Commons wasn’t destined to last forever but still hoped for more time. The property owner worked with him to find a new space at the Regency Square Mall in Tuckahoe, which it also owns.

Another store owner, Munir Charania, has had one jewelry store at the mall since 2004 and just relocated a second store to Virginia Commons in 2020. He said he was upset at being given three months’ notice, expecting closer to six months of time to prepare his business’ departure.

“We were hoping to make it until at least Christmas, December,” Charania said. “Gold jewelry isn’t going to sell overnight.”

Charania said he doesn’t have a plan at the moment to move to another location.

“Uncertain as to what the future is going to be,” he said. “We thought we would have more traffic coming into this mall but, [at] the end of the day, it didn’t happen.”