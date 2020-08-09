VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board for Barbers and Cosmetology:

  • Bo Machayo of Loudoun County, regional director for the United States Senate;
  • Matthew D. Roberts of Richmond, technical professional nail technician teacher for the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Chesterfield County Public Schools; and
  • Sandra Smith of Richmond, program coordinator for the Building Lives to Independence and Self Sufficiency program in the Office of Community Wealth Building with the City of Richmond.

Board of Pharmacy:

  • Sarah Melton of Bristol, professor of pharmacy practice at the Gatton College of Pharmacy; and
  • R. Dale St. Clair Jr. of Goochland, vice president at East Region Remedi SeniorCare.

Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:

  • Laurence Benenson of Alexandria, assistant vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Immigration Forum.

