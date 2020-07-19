Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Cattle Industry Board:
- W. David Coleman of Amelia, owner of Elm Cottage Farm and co-owner of Southside Livestock Market;
- Matthew Hill of Scott County, owner and operator of Hill & Hill Farms;
- H. Richard Lloyd of Louisa County, partner at Double L Farms;
- Andy Smith of Rosedale, cow/calf producer for Smithfield Farms; and
- William A. Tucker of Amherst, owner of Tucker Family Farms.
Art and Architectural Review Board:
- Rebecca Deeds of Charlottesville, program director at Morven Farm.
Board of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology:
- Bradley Kesser of Charlottesville, professor at University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Department of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery.
Small Business Commission:
- Kunal Kumar of Norfolk, managing director of Pooja Group;
- Matthew R. Nusbaum of Norfolk, asset manager at S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.; and
- Vickie R. Williams-Cullins of Hampton, executive director for OPN-Door Communications.
Virginia College Savings Plan:
- Dante D. Jackson of Chesterfield.
Virginia Economic Development Partnership:
- Carrie Hileman Chenery of Staunton, principal at Valley Pike Partners; and
- Marianne M. Radcliff of Richmond, president of Kemper Consulting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.