VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Cattle Industry Board:

  • W. David Coleman of Amelia, owner of Elm Cottage Farm and co-owner of Southside Livestock Market;
  • Matthew Hill of Scott County, owner and operator of Hill & Hill Farms;
  • H. Richard Lloyd of Louisa County, partner at Double L Farms;
  • Andy Smith of Rosedale, cow/calf producer for Smithfield Farms; and
  • William A. Tucker of Amherst, owner of Tucker Family Farms.

Art and Architectural Review Board:

  • Rebecca Deeds of Charlottesville, program director at Morven Farm.

Board of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology:

  • Bradley Kesser of Charlottesville, professor at University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Department of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery.

Small Business Commission:

  • Kunal Kumar of Norfolk, managing director of Pooja Group;
  • Matthew R. Nusbaum of Norfolk, asset manager at S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.; and
  • Vickie R. Williams-Cullins of Hampton, executive director for OPN-Door Communications.

Virginia College Savings Plan:

  • Dante D. Jackson of Chesterfield.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership:

  • Carrie Hileman Chenery of Staunton, principal at Valley Pike Partners; and
  • Marianne M. Radcliff of Richmond, president of Kemper Consulting.

