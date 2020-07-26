VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals:

  • Donald Riggleman of Winchester, Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment Division manager, city of Winchester.

Board of Counseling:

  • Bev-Freda Jackson of Arlington, program manager, District of Columbia Child and Family Services Agency.

Board of Optometry:

  • Dr. Clifford Roffis of Richmond, optometrist, Dr. Clifford Roffis and Associates; and
  • Dr. Fred E. Goldberg of Fairfax, optometrist, McLean Eyecare Center.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System:

  • Michael Disharoon of Virginia Beach, principal, Palladium Registered Investment Advisors; and
  • Susan T. Gooden of Henrico, dean, L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Virginia Commonwealth University.

Board of Veterinary Medicine:

  • Dr. Steve Karras of Roanoke, veterinarian-in-charge, Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic; and
  • Dr. Tregel Cockburn of Sterling, veterinarian and professor, Northern Virginia Community College.

Breaks Interstate Park Commission:

  • Wanda M. Beery of Grundy, residential supervisor, Mountain Mission School.

