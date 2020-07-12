Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Forestry:
- James R. Coleman of Culpeper, vice president, R.S. Coleman Lumber Co.;
- Michael Harold of Harrisonburg, raw materials procurement manager, Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Inc.; and
- William F. “Bill” Osl Jr. of Cumberland County.
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:
- Paul Vames of Staunton, president, V-K Management Co. Inc.
Charitable Gaming Board:
- Clay Dawson of Roanoke, CEO, Countryside Sportsplex.
Fort Monroe Authority:
- Edward L. Ayers, historian, University of Richmond;
- Brian K. Jackson of Richmond, partner, Hirschler;
- T. Destry Jarvis of Baltimore, president, Outdoor Recreation & Park Services LLC;
- The Honorable Jim Moran of Alexandria, former U.S. congressman; and
- Benita Thompson Byas of Great Falls, senior vice president and vice chair, Thompson Hospitality.
Indigent Defense Commission:
- Nicholas M. Braswell of Richmond, attorney, Price Benowitz LLP.
Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority:
- Kristen Westover of Dryden, president, Mountain Empire Community College.
State Board of Local and Regional Jails:
- Vernie W. Francis Jr. of Courtland, retired sheriff, Southampton County; and
- Joanne Peña of Chesterfield, Investigator II, Virginia Indigent Defense Commission.
